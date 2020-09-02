Kurt Busch longs for Darlington win

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Busch said. “We’re in that underdog-type position. But also, the tracks that are coming up — Darlington, Richmond and Bristol — those are all my favorites. And the team needs to run well at those tracks, not get too far ahead of ourselves and execute.”

Busch has two crown-jewel wins, already: The 2017 Daytona 500 and 2010 Coca-Cola 600. But Busch wants to add a Southern 500 win, which his younger brother, two-time Cup points champion Kyle Busch, already has from 2008.

“It would mean the world to me,” Kurt Busch said. “It’s a track I really enjoy running. I feel like I’m competitive every time I go there, but I haven’t won. It’s one of those challenging tracks — you love it, you hate it. But you have to respect the race track, and you have to do your job as a driver, communicating to the crew on what changes are needed. The pit crew has a large responsibility at Darlington because it is an abrasive surface and how the tires wear out there. But I want this crown-jewel race. I want to put this trophy right up beside my Daytona win and right alongside my 600 win.”

Busch also talked about what it would take to win at place known as the Track too Tough to Tame.

“It’s the way you have to race the race track and somewhat ignore the other cars while racing,” Busch said. “It takes an old-school mentality. You race the track, stay patient and find the right setup and change and adjust to the track because the track changes constantly. It’s one of the crown jewels, and it’s one of the playoff races, so we’re going after it strong.”

