Limited Infield camping could happen in May at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It’s possible that Darlington Raceway can host limited infield camping on Mother’s Day Weekend (May 7-9), according to track President Kerry Tharp.

There will be a NASCAR race each day: Trucks at 7:30 p.m. on May 7, Xfinity at 1 p.m. on May 8 and a 310.6-mile Cup race at 3:30 on May 9. This is NASCAR’s throwback weekend.

“We certainly are hopeful that we may be able to have a few camping in the infield, possibly,” Tharp said. “I don’t want to go too far on that. But there’s a possible opportunity for that.”

At Daytona International Speedway for Sunday’s Daytona 500, limited infield camping is open for self-contained RVs and travel trailers (tent camping not allowed). Also, those self-contained RVs must have toilet facilities on board.

Darlington is in the same ownership group as Daytona (owned by NASCAR).

“We’re still working through the complexities of that as it relates to how we approach everything with our protocols,” Tharp said. “What we had in place last fall, from a protocol standpoint, is going to be intact again in the spring, as far as temperature checks while coming into the facility, asking our patrons to wear masks, social distancing, those types of things.