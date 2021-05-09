Martin Truex Jr. wins Goodyear 400

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Martin Truex Jr. started fourth. But did it really matter where he started?
This is Darlington Raceway – the No. 19 Toyota driver’s domain.
He brought his car to the track, having already won twice this season.
On Sunday, he made it three, taking the checkered flag in the Goodyear 400 – marking the first time since 2004 the track Too Tough to Tame is hosting two regularly scheduled races since 2004.
For Truex, this is his first win at Darlington since capturing the checkered flag at the 2016 Southern 500. He had come close, though, after that. He led late in the 2017 Southern 500 before tire troubles did his car in.
And in last year’s Southern 500, he tried to pass Chase Elliott for the lead late in that race, and that didn’t work out.
But make no mistake about Sunday. Many thought Truex’s No. 19 Camry would be the car to beat. And no other car really came close.
Even in the stages, as Truex became the first Darlington race winner to not only win a stage there, but eventually finish first in the race.
“I’m glad we could do that,” Truex said. “We’ve won a bunch of stages here in the past couple of years, and just Lady Luck got us, with track position, or either one thing or the other. I’m just proud of everybody on this Auto-Owners Camry.”
Truex worked his way to second on Lap 15. And then, after all leaders pitted for four tires on Lap 25, he led on the inside on the restart at Lap 29.
On Lap 61, after Truex made a pit stop – right then – Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch took to the front, running first and second, respectively.
Truex, however, reclaimed the lead on Lap 72 and went on to win Stage 1.
After all cars pitted for four tires again, at Lap 93, Truex floored it and got on the inside to reclaim the lead.
Later, at a restart on Lap 105, Truex got on the inside, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, on the outside. Joey Logano, meanwhile, was trying to make a charge toward the inside, but Truex’s car rebuffed it.
Then, after Truex found himself at third at the restart at Lap 115, Truex used the fresh tires to easily take over in Turns 1 and 2 to get back out in front.
How dominant was Truex continuing to be? His lead was more than six seconds when he pitted at Lap 145. What happened then was Truex simply cycling back to the lead – this time for four seconds over William Byron’s Chevy.
In this fast-break kind of pace, Truex pulled away even further, winning Stage 2 by more than 14 seconds.
But Kyle Larson was not done. Racing in second for most of the race’s latter part, he caught Truex on Lap 265.
“We just had good balance (racing against the wall), the car would do what I wanted it to do, and I just had to manage those long runs,” Truex said. “(The car) was really loose that last run, and I was nervous about (Larson) catching us. And we got mired in some traffic there, that’s always tough.”
But Truex was tougher. He still led, albeit by less than a second at Lap 275. And, the rest was Goodyear 400 history.
Kyle Busch finished third, followed by Byron and the three-time Darlington winner, Hamlin.