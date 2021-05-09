Martin Truex Jr. wins Goodyear 400

Truex worked his way to second on Lap 15. And then, after all leaders pitted for four tires on Lap 25, he led on the inside on the restart at Lap 29.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Lap 61, after Truex made a pit stop – right then – Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch took to the front, running first and second, respectively.

Truex, however, reclaimed the lead on Lap 72 and went on to win Stage 1.

After all cars pitted for four tires again, at Lap 93, Truex floored it and got on the inside to reclaim the lead.

Later, at a restart on Lap 105, Truex got on the inside, with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Denny Hamlin, on the outside. Joey Logano, meanwhile, was trying to make a charge toward the inside, but Truex’s car rebuffed it.

Then, after Truex found himself at third at the restart at Lap 115, Truex used the fresh tires to easily take over in Turns 1 and 2 to get back out in front.

How dominant was Truex continuing to be? His lead was more than six seconds when he pitted at Lap 145. What happened then was Truex simply cycling back to the lead – this time for four seconds over William Byron’s Chevy.

In this fast-break kind of pace, Truex pulled away even further, winning Stage 2 by more than 14 seconds.