Miracle comes through at Florence Motor Speedway

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Monroe, NC’s Zack Miracle used a late-race pass to score his second NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock win of the year Saturday night at Florence Motor Speedway.

Points leader Matt Cox qualified on the pole with a lap of 81.328 miles per hour on a hot late-Spring afternoon in South Carolina. At the start, Cox and outside polesitter, Matthew Linker, would have a spirited battle for the lead before Cox took command on lap 3. Meanwhile, Miracle would struggle to find pace, falling back to sixth. The race would run caution free until lap 34 when Austin Somero would go for a spin on the backstretch.

While Cox continued to lead, Miracle was racing back to the front and into contention for the win. Jamie Weatherford’s top five run ended with a spin on the frontstretch while battling Linker for fourth with 12 laps to go. Cox would be the leader on the restart, but it only took three laps for Miracle to race ahead for the winning pass. Following Miracle at the finish were Jeremy McDowell, Cox, Casey Kelley, and Linker. Rounding out the top 10 were RA Brown, Janson Marchbanks, Somero, Weatherford, and Travis Truett.