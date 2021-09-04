Noah Gragson wins Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200

DARLINGTON– Noah Gragson won an appeal last spring to keep his fourth-place finish at Darlington, as well as his $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus.

He did even better in Saturday’s Sports Clips Haircuts VFW 200, taking the checkered flag for the first time at the Track Too Tough To Tame.

“Darlington,” Gragson said over the radio before jumping out of his car to join his teammates. Then, they all climbed up part of the fence to celebrate as fans cheered.

Last spring, after placing fourth to earn the $100,000 bonus, Gragson was disqualified for violating Rule 20.14.c in the Xfinity Series Rule book, which states, “All suspension mounts and mounting hardware must not allow movement or realignment of any suspension and/or drivetrain component beyond normal rotation or suspension and/or drivetrain travel.”

But JR Motorsports appealed that decision, and came out with the upper hand, and Gragson was able to keep that bonus.

Saturday’s race went into overtime, with Gragson leading inside, and Austin Cindric on the outside. Gragson got a good start and moved out to the lead, and Harrison Burton had then moved into second place.

Gragson then got loose off Turn 2, yet he kept the lead. And, he kept it for good.