Paul Goldsmith, Florence-based Roarin' Relic car to reunite

But Thursday is about Goldsmith and his reunion with the Roarin’ Relic.

“He was supposed to do it in February, but he got snowed in in Indiana,” Marshall Griffin said. “Now, we’re just going to go there and have some fun.”

The Roarin’ Relic, which was the first car placed into what is now known as the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum in 1965, will also be moved to Daytona Beach’s Motor Sports Hall of Fame of America Museum for the time being.

The Roarin’ Relic, in the past, was in a museum for a couple of months in England in 2009, and it was in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte for a year in 2013 to celebrate Buck Baker’s induction into the hall.

The Roarin’ Relic now is in Marshall Griffin’s Columbia garage, along with a replica of the 1950 Southern 500’s first entry, which was owned by Griffin Motors.