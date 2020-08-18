Paul Goldsmith, Florence-based Roarin' Relic car to reunite

FLORENCE, S.C. – Ninety-four-year-old Paul Goldsmith, who raced the Florence-based Roarin’ Relic in the 1950s, will fly from Indiana to Daytona Beach, Florida, to reunite with that 1949 Oldsmobile modified division stock car Thursday in Daytona Beach.
The Roarin’ Relic is widely believed to be the oldest original NASCAR racing vehicle to exist. The former Florence-based car dealership known as Griffin Motors owned the Roarin’ Relic, and the car now is in the possession of Marshall Griffin, nephew of Bobby Griffin, who was the sales manager for that dealership.
The last time Goldsmith raced the Roarin’ Relic was in 1958 on Daytona’s beach course. He placed fifth. But on Thursday, he’ll have photos taken next to the car. Also Thursday, the Roarin’ Relic will be driven around Daytona International Speedway by Ben Kennedy, the great grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France Sr.
The car was built by Ike Kiser's noted garage for owner Bobby Griffin to run the NASCAR Sportsman Division race on Daytona Beach in ’51 with NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker behind the wheel.
Among other famous drivers to steer the Roarin’ Relic:
• NASCAR Hall of Famer Lee Petty.
• Darel Dieringer, the eventual winner of the 1965 Southern 500.
But Thursday is about Goldsmith and his reunion with the Roarin’ Relic.
“He was supposed to do it in February, but he got snowed in in Indiana,” Marshall Griffin said. “Now, we’re just going to go there and have some fun.”
The Roarin’ Relic, which was the first car placed into what is now known as the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum in 1965, will also be moved to Daytona Beach’s Motor Sports Hall of Fame of America Museum for the time being.
The Roarin’ Relic, in the past, was in a museum for a couple of months in England in 2009, and it was in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte for a year in 2013 to celebrate Buck Baker’s induction into the hall.
The Roarin’ Relic now is in Marshall Griffin’s Columbia garage, along with a replica of the 1950 Southern 500’s first entry, which was owned by Griffin Motors.
“The (Roarin’ Relic) has been out of the museum at Darlington since January, because it was taken to the Daytona Beach course in February for a re-enactment of the ’48 race, but Paul got snowed in,” Marshall said. “And the Darlington museum is closed for now, anyway. I’m probably going to put the replica of the Southern 500 first-entry car, for the history of Darlington Raceway. It’s got more history tied to Darlington, although it’s a replica.
“(The Roarin’ Relic) has more history racing at Daytona. It only raced one year at Darlington, in 1952,” he added.
