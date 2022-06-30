Players ready for second Watson Cup

BIOGRAPHIES OF WATSON CUP PLAYERS
SOUTH CAROLINA TEAM
Rowan Sullivan (Charleston, SC) – Country Club of Charleston
Grad Year: 2023
Committed to Vanderbilt, Tennessee
Accomplishments: 2021 SCGA Junior Champion; 2021 USGA Junior Amateur Round of 32; 2021 SCJGA Jay Haas Player of the Year; 11 top-10 finishes in 2021; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Mimi and Brian Sullivan plus 2 (Riley – son, Lilley – Daughter)
Major Lenning (Simpsonville, SC) – Fox Run Country Club
Grad Year: 2023
Accomplishments: Back to Back SCJGA Jimmy Self Champion; Greenville County Champion; Georgia-S.C. Team Matches Participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Jill and Stuart Lenning plus 3 (Grace – daughter, Emily – daughter, & Gunnar – son)
Jerry Bruns (Beaufort, SC) – Secession Golf Club
Grad Year: 2023 Committed to the University of South Carolina
Accomplishments: Top-10 in 2021 Bobby Chapman; eight top-10 finishes in 2021; multi-time Georgia-SC Team Matches participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Sara & Mike Bruns
Andrew Gregory (Inman, SC) – Country Club of Spartanburg
Grad Year: 2023 Accomplishments: Champion of Hope Valley Invitational; US Junior Amateur Championship Qualifier; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Lance Gregory
Luke Walmet (Charleston, SC) – Daniel Island Club
Grad Year: 2023 Committed to William & Mary, Virginia
Accomplishments: Two-time state champion; multiple top-5 finishes in 2021; Georgia-SC Team Matches participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Paula & Eric Walmet
Tip Price (Greenville, SC) – Greenville Country Club
Grad Year: 2025
Accomplishments: Champion of 2021 Stacy Lewis AJGA Junior All-Star; Multiple top-5 and top-10 finishes in 2021; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Lauren & Brian Price
Hugh Faulkner (Greenville, SC) – Greenville Country Club
Grad Year: 2025
Accomplishments: Top-20 Junior Golf Scoreboard class of 2025; All-State High School League; multiple championships in 13-14 age divisions; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Nan and Hugh Faulkner
Burch Harrison (Columbia, SC) – Forest Lake Club
Grad Year: 2022
Committed to High Point University, North Carolina
Accomplishments: Four-Time All-Region and Two-Time State Champion; Multiple top-10’s in 2021 and 2022; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Meg and James Harrison
Adam Hunt (Columbia, SC) – Forest Lake Club
Grad Year: 2023
Committed to the University of Illinois
Accomplishments: Multiple victories, Top-5’s and Top-10’s at every level of state, regional and national level tournaments; Champion 2021 State High School League; Son of Lucy and Pat Hunt +1 (Layne – daughter)
Joe Quick Team Manager (CC of Lexington, SC)
Senior Director for the SCJGF. Joe came back to the SCGA in 2006 after being the USGA PJ Boatwright Intern in 2002. Responsible for fundraising initiatives conducted by the SCJGF to support Junior Golf and Scholarship Programs. Attended Clemson University and obtained a degree in Sport Management.
Stephen Behr Team Captain (Florence SC) Competed in SCJGA events winning both The Blade Junior Golf Classic and the SC Junior Championship in 2010. Went on to play golf at Clemson University where he led his team to victory at the 2016 ACC Championship, and won the Byron Nelson Award in his Senior year. Now enjoys competing in amateur and mid-amateur golf events and was named the 2020 Mid-Amateur of the Year by AmateurGolf.com.
EL/ED Watson Cup Players Bios -
Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) Son of Lyndsy and Steve Adam. Scottish Boys U16s Champion, Captain of GB&I Jacques Leglise Team v Europe. Runner-up English U16s, Winner North of England U16s. Scottish Boys International 2019, 2021. Northwestern University. Parents are Lyndsy and Steve.
Harry Bent (Gullane and The Glen) ELJGL U12s Champion 2016, ELJGL U14s Champion 2019, Represented Scotland U16s, Member of Scottish Boys U18 Squad, 5 x top 10s, in 2021, winner of Stephen Gallacher Foundation National Matchplay in 2021. US University TBA. Son of Joanna and Gerard Bent.
Neil Canavan (Longniddry) Junior Club Champion of Longniddry and Dunbar GCs, Runner-up Lothians Boys 2019, Edinburgh Junior Champion of Champions 2021. Edinburgh Napier University. Son of David and Susan Canavan.
Connor Currie (Turnhouse and Kilspindie) ELJGL U16s Champion 2019, won Lothians Order of Merit 2018, Lothians Team Player. Heriot Watt University. Son of Alan and Valaine Currie.
Luke Greig (Royal Musselburgh and Loretto School) ELJGLeague Champion 2021 and U16s Champion 2020. 7th in Lothians Boys OOM 2021. Committed to South Mountain College, Arizona. Son of Catherine and Colin Greig.
Sam Hall, (Gullane, formerly Craigmillar Park) In winning Teams in both Edinburgh and East Lothian Junior Golf Leagues, and in Scottish Junior Team Championship. Finalist 2021 St Andrews Boys Open. Dundee University. Son of John and Frances Hall.
Ciaran Paterson (Royal Burgess and Gullane) U15s Stephen Gallagher Champion, top 5 Scottish U16s Championships, twice winner of Lothians Boys Championship. ELJGLeague Champion 2020. Committed to McKendree University Illinois. Son of David and Allison Paterson.
Callum Waugh ELJGL (Bothwell Castle and Craigielaw) Several top 10 finishes in Stephen Gallacher and Barrie Douglas events. Son of Julie and Ian Waugh. Committed to Lindsey Wilson College, Kentucky
Ryan Gallagher (Longniddry) 2nd in the Lothians U16s. Club Junior Champion. Top 20 Scottish Golf OOM, US College TBA. Son of Gillian and Frank Gallagher. In Stephen Gallacher squad.
Reserves: - Jamie Napier (Broomieknowe and Gullane) represented Lothian Boys team, 3 x Broomieknowe Junior Champion, top ten finishes in East Lothian League. 10th in Lothians OOM in 2021. Committed to Dundee University 2022. Son of Sarah and Kenny Napier.
Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess and Dunbar) Royal High School. Lothians Boys U16 Champion, 9th Qualifier Scottish Boys, Member of winning League Team in the Edinburgh League. USA college TBA. Son of Tracy and Stuart Johnston.
Sean Gallacher (Prestonfield and Longniddry) 3rd in Lothians Boys OOM 2021, Junior Champion of Club, Winner Lothians Boys Champion of Champions 2022. US College TBA. Son of Chris and Yuka Gallacher.