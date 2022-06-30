Players ready for second Watson Cup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Royal Burgess, Gullane No. 2, and Muirfield.

These will be the sites for eight talented South Carolina junior golfers as they are in Scotland, preparing for the second Watson Cup. The first, in 2018, was won at Kiawah Island Golf Resort by South Carolina against eight select golfers from Scotland. That victorious S.C. team had Florence natives Gene Zeigler and Pake June on it as players, and it was captained by Florence's Jack Lewis Jr., a Carolina Golf Hall of Fame member who was the first from this state to play in the Walker Cup.

COVID-19 kept the rematch from happening in 2020 and '21.

This year's event lasts from Tuesday through Thursday (four-ball, alternate shot and singles formats). And, Watson Cup chairman Ben Zeigler is not the only Florence connection with this year's South Carolina team, as former West Florence and Clemson star Stephen Behr Jr. is captain. Behr also won the Byron Nelson Award while playing college golf for the Tigers.

Florence Country Club teaching professional, Paul Woodbury, was originally supposed to be this year's S.C. captain, but his wife recently had a baby.

As for the name of this event, its inspiration indeed is based on World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson, a winner of eight majors -- five of them British Opens.

"Even though Tom is not from South Carolina, we thought he would be a great patron for the event," Zeigler said. "He beat the Scots at their own game. Tom's a great sportsman and a great steward of the ideas of the game. So, I thought he'd be the perfect person to have his name associated with it. So, we agreed to call it the Watson Cup."

According to the Preservation Society of Charleston, the first organized forms of golf were played on Harleston Green. Charleston's David Deas, in 1743, received 432 golf balls and almost 100 clubs from Scotland.

That's where the true foundation of the Watson Cup is based.

"That's a pretty amazing distinction we've got in South Carolina," Zeigler said. "The first golf in the new world was played there. We were talking, and the idea was interesting to have a junior golf competition between South Carolina and Scotland to celebrate that connection."

In 2024, when the Watson Cup returns to this state, the plan is to make Woodbury the captain of that S.C. team.

"We certainly hope Paul will be our captain on the next go-round," Zeigler said.

