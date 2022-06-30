 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Golf

Players ready for second Watson Cup

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Royal Burgess, Gullane No. 2, and Muirfield.

These will be the sites for eight talented South Carolina junior golfers as they are in Scotland, preparing for the second Watson Cup. The first, in 2018, was won at Kiawah Island Golf Resort by South Carolina against eight select golfers from Scotland. That victorious S.C. team had Florence natives Gene Zeigler and Pake June on it as players, and it was captained by Florence's Jack Lewis Jr., a Carolina Golf Hall of Fame member who was the first from this state to play in the Walker Cup.

COVID-19 kept the rematch from happening in 2020 and '21.

This year's event lasts from Tuesday through Thursday (four-ball, alternate shot and singles formats). And, Watson Cup chairman Ben Zeigler is not the only Florence connection with this year's South Carolina team, as former West Florence and Clemson star Stephen Behr Jr. is captain. Behr also won the Byron Nelson Award while playing college golf for the Tigers.

Florence Country Club teaching professional, Paul Woodbury, was originally supposed to be this year's S.C. captain, but his wife recently had a baby. 

As for the name of this event, its inspiration indeed is based on World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Watson, a winner of eight majors -- five of them British Opens.

"Even though Tom is not from South Carolina, we thought he would be a great patron for the event," Zeigler said. "He beat the Scots at their own game. Tom's a great sportsman and a great steward of the ideas of the game. So, I thought he'd be the perfect person to have his name associated with it. So, we agreed to call it the Watson Cup."

According to the Preservation Society of Charleston, the first organized forms of golf were played on Harleston Green. Charleston's David Deas, in 1743, received 432 golf balls and almost 100 clubs from Scotland.

That's where the true foundation of the Watson Cup is based.

"That's a pretty amazing distinction we've got in South Carolina," Zeigler said. "The first golf in the new world was played there. We were talking, and the idea was interesting to have a junior golf competition between South Carolina and Scotland to celebrate that connection."

In 2024, when the Watson Cup returns to this state, the plan is to make Woodbury the captain of that S.C. team.

"We certainly hope Paul will be our captain on the next go-round," Zeigler said.

download (5).jpg

Ben Zeigler
stephen behr jr.jpg

Behr

BIOGRAPHIES OF WATSON CUP PLAYERS

SOUTH CAROLINA TEAM

Rowan Sullivan (Charleston, SC) – Country Club of Charleston

Grad Year: 2023

Committed to Vanderbilt, Tennessee

Accomplishments: 2021 SCGA Junior Champion; 2021 USGA Junior Amateur Round of 32; 2021 SCJGA Jay Haas Player of the Year; 11 top-10 finishes in 2021; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Mimi and Brian Sullivan plus 2 (Riley – son, Lilley – Daughter)

Major Lenning (Simpsonville, SC) – Fox Run Country Club

Grad Year: 2023

Accomplishments: Back to Back SCJGA Jimmy Self Champion; Greenville County Champion; Georgia-S.C. Team Matches Participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Jill and Stuart Lenning plus 3 (Grace – daughter, Emily – daughter, & Gunnar – son)

Jerry Bruns (Beaufort, SC) – Secession Golf Club

Grad Year: 2023 Committed to the University of South Carolina

Accomplishments: Top-10 in 2021 Bobby Chapman; eight top-10 finishes in 2021; multi-time Georgia-SC Team Matches participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Sara & Mike Bruns

Andrew Gregory (Inman, SC) – Country Club of Spartanburg

Grad Year: 2023 Accomplishments: Champion of Hope Valley Invitational; US Junior Amateur Championship Qualifier; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Lance Gregory

Luke Walmet (Charleston, SC) – Daniel Island Club

Grad Year: 2023 Committed to William & Mary, Virginia

Accomplishments: Two-time state champion; multiple top-5 finishes in 2021; Georgia-SC Team Matches participant; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Paula & Eric Walmet

Tip Price (Greenville, SC) – Greenville Country Club

Grad Year: 2025

Accomplishments: Champion of 2021 Stacy Lewis AJGA Junior All-Star; Multiple top-5 and top-10 finishes in 2021; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Lauren & Brian Price

Hugh Faulkner (Greenville, SC) – Greenville Country Club

Grad Year: 2025

Accomplishments: Top-20 Junior Golf Scoreboard class of 2025; All-State High School League; multiple championships in 13-14 age divisions; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Nan and Hugh Faulkner

Burch Harrison (Columbia, SC) – Forest Lake Club

Grad Year: 2022

Committed to High Point University, North Carolina

Accomplishments: Four-Time All-Region and Two-Time State Champion; Multiple top-10’s in 2021 and 2022; Can-Am Team Matches Participant; Son of Meg and James Harrison

Adam Hunt (Columbia, SC) – Forest Lake Club

Grad Year: 2023

Committed to the University of Illinois

Accomplishments: Multiple victories, Top-5’s and Top-10’s at every level of state, regional and national level tournaments; Champion 2021 State High School League; Son of Lucy and Pat Hunt +1 (Layne – daughter)

Joe Quick Team Manager (CC of Lexington, SC)

Senior Director for the SCJGF. Joe came back to the SCGA in 2006 after being the USGA PJ Boatwright Intern in 2002. Responsible for fundraising initiatives conducted by the SCJGF to support Junior Golf and Scholarship Programs. Attended Clemson University and obtained a degree in Sport Management.

Stephen Behr Team Captain (Florence SC) Competed in SCJGA events winning both The Blade Junior Golf Classic and the SC Junior Championship in 2010. Went on to play golf at Clemson University where he led his team to victory at the 2016 ACC Championship, and won the Byron Nelson Award in his Senior year. Now enjoys competing in amateur and mid-amateur golf events and was named the 2020 Mid-Amateur of the Year by AmateurGolf.com.

EL/ED Watson Cup Players Bios -

Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess) Son of Lyndsy and Steve Adam. Scottish Boys U16s Champion, Captain of GB&I Jacques Leglise Team v Europe. Runner-up English U16s, Winner North of England U16s. Scottish Boys International 2019, 2021. Northwestern University. Parents are Lyndsy and Steve.

Harry Bent (Gullane and The Glen) ELJGL U12s Champion 2016, ELJGL U14s Champion 2019, Represented Scotland U16s, Member of Scottish Boys U18 Squad, 5 x top 10s, in 2021, winner of Stephen Gallacher Foundation National Matchplay in 2021. US University TBA. Son of Joanna and Gerard Bent.

Neil Canavan (Longniddry) Junior Club Champion of Longniddry and Dunbar GCs, Runner-up Lothians Boys 2019, Edinburgh Junior Champion of Champions 2021. Edinburgh Napier University. Son of David and Susan Canavan.

Connor Currie (Turnhouse and Kilspindie) ELJGL U16s Champion 2019, won Lothians Order of Merit 2018, Lothians Team Player. Heriot Watt University. Son of Alan and Valaine Currie.

Luke Greig (Royal Musselburgh and Loretto School) ELJGLeague Champion 2021 and U16s Champion 2020. 7th in Lothians Boys OOM 2021. Committed to South Mountain College, Arizona. Son of Catherine and Colin Greig.

Sam Hall, (Gullane, formerly Craigmillar Park) In winning Teams in both Edinburgh and East Lothian Junior Golf Leagues, and in Scottish Junior Team Championship. Finalist 2021 St Andrews Boys Open. Dundee University. Son of John and Frances Hall.

Ciaran Paterson (Royal Burgess and Gullane) U15s Stephen Gallagher Champion, top 5 Scottish U16s Championships, twice winner of Lothians Boys Championship. ELJGLeague Champion 2020. Committed to McKendree University Illinois. Son of David and Allison Paterson.

Callum Waugh ELJGL (Bothwell Castle and Craigielaw) Several top 10 finishes in Stephen Gallacher and Barrie Douglas events. Son of Julie and Ian Waugh. Committed to Lindsey Wilson College, Kentucky

Ryan Gallagher (Longniddry) 2nd in the Lothians U16s. Club Junior Champion. Top 20 Scottish Golf OOM, US College TBA. Son of Gillian and Frank Gallagher. In Stephen Gallacher squad.

Reserves: - Jamie Napier (Broomieknowe and Gullane) represented Lothian Boys team, 3 x Broomieknowe Junior Champion, top ten finishes in East Lothian League. 10th in Lothians OOM in 2021. Committed to Dundee University 2022. Son of Sarah and Kenny Napier.

Jake Johnston (Royal Burgess and Dunbar) Royal High School. Lothians Boys U16 Champion, 9th Qualifier Scottish Boys, Member of winning League Team in the Edinburgh League. USA college TBA. Son of Tracy and Stuart Johnston.

Sean Gallacher (Prestonfield and Longniddry) 3rd in Lothians Boys OOM 2021, Junior Champion of Club, Winner Lothians Boys Champion of Champions 2022. US College TBA. Son of Chris and Yuka Gallacher.

