Reddick tests NextGen car at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. — When Tyler Reddick first tested Darlington Raceway as a rookie on the Xfinity Series in May 2017, his car contacted the wall.
Earlier this week, while the driver in his second full Cup season privately tested NASCAR’s NextGen car at the Track Too Tough to Tame in a Goodyear tire test, the same thing happened on the final run Wednesday. While Cup racers are on the learning curve while testing these cars they’ll actually race next year, those curves can be steeper some days than others.
“You definitely can’t yaw these cars out like the current 6th gen!” Reddick tweeted from Darlington on Wednesday.
And after NASCAR’s twitter account revealed Reddick’s mishap, he responded, “Definitely an oof. Thankfully not a BIG OOF.”
Coincidentally, on that May 2017 testing day in Xfinity cars, joining Reddick during that Darlington testing day was William Byron. Byron also spun and contacted the wall in one of the NextGen prototypes at Auto Club Speedway in March 2020.
Each NASCAR manufacturer (Ford, Chevy, Toyota) will unveil its NextGen car May 5. Also in May, Darlington will celebrate the sport’s throwback weekend on 7th through 9th. The trucks will race 7:30 p.m. May 7, Xfinity on 1 p.m. May 8, and the Cup Series at 3:30 p.m. May 9.
Reddick wanted to test the NextGen car at Darlington.
“I heard how much different this car was, and I wanted to see it for myself,” Reddick said after Tuesday’s first day of testing. “Darlington is one of the top three or four most challenging tracks we get around. It might be the most difficult. This track in Turns 1-2 is different than 3-4. I really wanted to get to drive this car and see what this thing’s like at a track that I’m comfortable at. I have a good understanding of this track, and what it takes to get rubbered in and what direction to go to hopefully find us the best tire.”
In the current NASCAR vehicle, Reddick raced in each of last year's three Darlington Cup races, and was seventh in the first May race. He was 13th in the second, and 24th in the Cook Out Southern 500. In Xfinity, Reddick had Darlington finishes of 16th, third and second.
Considering the temperature that a May or Labor Day Weekend event can bring to the Darlington’s asphalt, it’s important for drivers to know how best to manage their tires.
“This is a tough track,” Reddick said. “The surface is aggressive and really creates some amazing racing with the tire fall off. But it’s a tough challenge to get this track rubbered in with only one car and really get the long runs going on a green track that has sat this long. One of the obvious differences is the tire profile and the 18-inch wheels versus the 15-inch wheels we have on the current Cup car and all the other cars. Understanding that feel and knowing where the limit is on a tire with less sidewall profile, especially at Darlington, which is already really hard to get a hold of.”
On Tuesday, the day before Reddick did hit the wall with a NextGen car, he was asked about the possibility about doing just that.
“I haven’t yet. We’ve just been trying to get the track rubbered in. That’s just a product of this track. You’ve just gotta get it rubbered in,” he said. “No Darlington stripe yet. We’re getting close, fallout wise, where I can start doing it. With the track being greener, when you get really close to the fence in 3-4, it’s really eating through the right rear tire, so you lose all consistency in that grip. That’s what’s been holding us back in exploring the Darlington stripe.”