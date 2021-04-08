Reddick tests NextGen car at Darlington Raceway

“I heard how much different this car was, and I wanted to see it for myself,” Reddick said after Tuesday’s first day of testing. “Darlington is one of the top three or four most challenging tracks we get around. It might be the most difficult. This track in Turns 1-2 is different than 3-4. I really wanted to get to drive this car and see what this thing’s like at a track that I’m comfortable at. I have a good understanding of this track, and what it takes to get rubbered in and what direction to go to hopefully find us the best tire.”

In the current NASCAR vehicle, Reddick raced in each of last year's three Darlington Cup races, and was seventh in the first May race. He was 13th in the second, and 24th in the Cook Out Southern 500. In Xfinity, Reddick had Darlington finishes of 16th, third and second.

Considering the temperature that a May or Labor Day Weekend event can bring to the Darlington’s asphalt, it’s important for drivers to know how best to manage their tires.