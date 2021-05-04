Replica of first Southern 500 entry back at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. − Marshall Griffin sees it as a homecoming, now that the replica Oldsmobile for the first Southern 500’s inaugural entry is back at the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum and NMPA Hall of Fame.

That’s because his uncle, Bobby, owned the original first entry while working as sales manager at the former Florence Oldsmobile dealership, known as Griffin Motors. That original car was not only sponsored by Griffin Motors but also by what was then Darlington International Speedway.

In the spring of 1950, a promo shot was taken in front of a billboard promoting the Southern 500 that included NASCAR founder, Bill France Sr., as he watched Bobby Griffin complete the race’s first entry form.

“That car was also a rolling billboard to promote the first Southern 500,” Marshall said.

That Southern 500 first entry, driven by Hall of Famer Buck Baker, started 69th. It finished 28th out of 75 cars. Baker’s car was part of the Southern 500’s first crash, on Lap 176.

As a sponsor in the Southern 500, Griffin Motors later was part of Southern 500 winners in 1952 (driven by Fonty Flock) and ’53 (Baker).