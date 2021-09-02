Ryan Blaney will start from the pole in Cook Out Southern 500

“We ran top five at Darlington most of the day and ended up eighth and at Richmond we ran top five in the first stage and kind of got away from the handling and ended up running 11th and having just a good solid day there, so the confidence for me is having a couple good races there earlier this year,” said Blaney, whose father, Dave, was third in the 2003 Darlington spring race, and ninth in the 2008 Southern 500.

Also in the night-time Southern 500, Ryan Blaney’s best finish has been 13th twice (2019, ’16). But Ryan Blaney hopes to build off of his strong regular-season finish.

“I think it’s been nice to finish out the regular season strong, especially with two wins back-to-back right before the start of the playoffs and get a lot of playoff points and be seeded second,” he said. “That’s something I haven’t really had in my other playoff attempts is really a lot of bonus points, and not a lot to really have in your back pocket in case you have a bad race or just kind of an extra cushion, so that stuff is nice to have, that’s for sure.

“It really does help you out, but really the focus is the same, just trying to do our job the best we can, trying to perform just like we’ve been performing the past couple months here and you just try to keep that up. It’s definitely a better position to be in on our side than where we have been in year’s past and you just hope to utilize it.”

