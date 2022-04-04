 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
NASCAR

Sam Ard nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame's Pioneer ballot

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard, who was born in Scranton and lived in Pamplico, is nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on the pioneer ballot.

Ard, who died in 2017, won his Xfinity points crowns in 1983 and '84. He won in 22 of 92 starts, and earned 24 pole positions. This is his second year on the ballot.

"Sam Ard was a throwback to the sport’s earliest days. He proudly proclaimed of his time in the sport, 'I used to build my cars, haul ’em to the race track, race ’em, then haul ’em back home,'" NASCAR stated.

Ard was a master of short tracks across the Southeast and thrived in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Series in the 1970s. But his true brilliance came with the creation of what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ard finished championship runner-up in the inaugural 1982 season (winning four races) then convincingly answered with back-to-back season championships.

People are also reading…

Ard’s 10 wins in 1983 distinguishes him as one of only two drivers in the series history (also Kyle Busch) to win 10 or more in a single season.

The following year, Ard won eight more times before suffering a serious injury in the next to last race of the 1984 season. He was forced to retire from driving and focus instead on team ownership.

In 2017, then-Xfinity racer Cole Custer honored Ard's career with a throwback scheme at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day Weekend.

Hershel McGriff, 94, who raced in the first Southern 500 in 1950, is also on the Pioneer ballot.

Busch steps up to help ailing Ard

Ard

 NASCAR
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Alcaraz becomes youngest Miami Open winner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert