Sam Ard nominated for NASCAR Hall of Fame's Pioneer ballot

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard, who was born in Scranton and lived in Pamplico, is nominated for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on the pioneer ballot.

Ard, who died in 2017, won his Xfinity points crowns in 1983 and '84. He won in 22 of 92 starts, and earned 24 pole positions. This is his second year on the ballot.

"Sam Ard was a throwback to the sport’s earliest days. He proudly proclaimed of his time in the sport, 'I used to build my cars, haul ’em to the race track, race ’em, then haul ’em back home,'" NASCAR stated.

Ard was a master of short tracks across the Southeast and thrived in the NASCAR Late Model Sportsman Series in the 1970s. But his true brilliance came with the creation of what is now the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Ard finished championship runner-up in the inaugural 1982 season (winning four races) then convincingly answered with back-to-back season championships.

Ard’s 10 wins in 1983 distinguishes him as one of only two drivers in the series history (also Kyle Busch) to win 10 or more in a single season.

The following year, Ard won eight more times before suffering a serious injury in the next to last race of the 1984 season. He was forced to retire from driving and focus instead on team ownership.

In 2017, then-Xfinity racer Cole Custer honored Ard's career with a throwback scheme at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day Weekend.

Hershel McGriff, 94, who raced in the first Southern 500 in 1950, is also on the Pioneer ballot.

