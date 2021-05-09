SCOTT CHANCEY: Emotions about Earnhardt still strong as ever

It was too empty.

“We didn’t go to Rockingham because dad just couldn’t make himself go,” he added.

Even for those who weren’t fans of “The Intimidator,” NASCAR wasn’t the same anymore for them, either.

“I hated the No. 3, but I respected him,” said Michael Rogers, Trinity Collegiate's baseball coach, who attended that 2001 Rockingham race and watched from the infield. “It wasn’t as fun, not having him out there, racing.”

Let’s face it. In sports, we’ve GOT to have a team or player we want to win. And then, on the other side, we’ve GOT to have a team or player we want to lose.

Why? No clue. But it has to be that way.

It’s a rule — somewhere?

But for those who love Earnhardt, it means everything that his legacy has not faded.

Nor will it ever fade.

That 2001 Rockingham race was even won by Steve Park, a Dale Earnhardt Inc. racer. And a couple of weeks later that season at Atlanta? Harvick did take that No. 29 car to victory lane, barely outlasting none other than Jeff Gordon — the very driver most Earnhardt fans loved to hate — to the checkered flag.