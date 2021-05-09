SCOTT CHANCEY: Emotions about Earnhardt still strong as ever

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt. He is the be-all, end-all, of NASCAR emotions.
Fans either loved or hated him.
No in-between.
But for those who loved him? Oh, how they loved him.
And still do.
That’s why, even today, it’s so hard for them to talk about him without their heart breaking down like an out-of-gas car along the backstretch. Twenty years after Earnhardt’s tragic death on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500, it still seems like yesterday.
It also seems like yesterday when Richard Childress Racing brought up some rookie named Kevin Harvick to take over Earnhardt’s ride for his Cup debut that next week in 2001 — at a track just over an hour from Darlington Raceway, where NASCAR used to run Cup events at Rockingham.
But RCR would have none of carrying on with the car’s black color and revered No. 3. Instead, Harvick was put in a white No. 29 Chevy.
Meanwhile, a week had gone by, at the time, and racing fans were still trying to process that Earnhardt was gone.
“My dad was a Dale fan,” Hartsville baseball coach Tony Gainey said. “I may have seen him cry three times in my life, and that Daytona race the week before was one of them. Watching (Earnhardt’s) ride with somebody else was hard. It left an empty feeling inside.”
It was too empty.
“We didn’t go to Rockingham because dad just couldn’t make himself go,” he added.
Even for those who weren’t fans of “The Intimidator,” NASCAR wasn’t the same anymore for them, either.
“I hated the No. 3, but I respected him,” said Michael Rogers, Trinity Collegiate's baseball coach, who attended that 2001 Rockingham race and watched from the infield. “It wasn’t as fun, not having him out there, racing.”
Let’s face it. In sports, we’ve GOT to have a team or player we want to win. And then, on the other side, we’ve GOT to have a team or player we want to lose.
Why? No clue. But it has to be that way.
It’s a rule — somewhere?
But for those who love Earnhardt, it means everything that his legacy has not faded.
Nor will it ever fade.
That 2001 Rockingham race was even won by Steve Park, a Dale Earnhardt Inc. racer. And a couple of weeks later that season at Atlanta? Harvick did take that No. 29 car to victory lane, barely outlasting none other than Jeff Gordon — the very driver most Earnhardt fans loved to hate — to the checkered flag.
Flash forward to Sunday, 20 years later, for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Harvick’s No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford paid tribute to that day at Rockingham when he began his Cup career in that No. 29 Chevy. And with that, the emotions, from TV to Twitter, were overflowing.
At Darlington, where Earnhardt dominated with nine overall wins (three Southern 500s), the “oohs” and “ahhs” could be heard from the grandstands as they watched three-time Darlington champ Harvick’s tribute car being brought onto the track.
Earnhardt’s legacy lives on through that — as well as the No. 3, which was brought back to the Cup scene in 2014 by Childress’ grandson, 2018 Daytona 500 winner, Austin Dillon.
Even during Saturday’s festivities at Darlington, the Earnhardt legacy was on display as Dale Jr. restored his father’s No. 8 Chevy Nova that won eight Xfinity events and used it as the pace car for the Steakhouse Elite 200. On top of that, Dale Jr.’s team posted a one-two finish.
At the Darlington, which also has a tower honoring the Earnhardts (Earnhardt Towers), history is everything.
Tradition is everything.
But when remembering that Earnhardt Sr. is no longer here, one thing else is true.
The emotions about him are everything.