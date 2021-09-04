SCOTT CHANCEY: Hamlin will win Cook Out Southern 500

Of course, it also helps to be driving such a Darlington-dominant car in Toyota, which has won eight Darlington Cup events since Kyle Busch was the first to win a Cup race at Darlington in the 2008 Southern 500.

And although Kyle Larson is the points leader with five wins this season, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will win the points championship. Kevin Harvick finished last season with nine wins, yet he was not even among the final four contending for the crown in the playoff finale in Phoenix.

“It’s a reset, now,” said Hamlin, who co-owns a Cup team with one of the greatest clutch athletes in history, Michael Jordan. What kind of impact will Jordan rub off on Hamlin now that they work together --- now that the most important part of the season is here?

Just like that Hamlin drives a Toyota. It sure helps.

Hamlin talked earlier this week about how comfortable he is racing in his No. 11 car. And, he’s just as calm on a hair-raising track such as Darlington. He can play the mind game as well as anybody.