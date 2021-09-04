SCOTT CHANCEY: Hamlin will win Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C.
Darlington Raceway is Toyota’s preferred playground, and no Toyota driver enjoys it more than Denny Hamlin.
And how has he enjoyed it? By winning three Cup races here, of course.
Tonight, he will win another.
After all, Hamlin has posted top-five finishes at the Track Too Tough to Tame in three out of his past four tries (the only exception was last year’s Southern 500, in which he finished 13th). Hamlin won last year’s Toyota 500. And even before that, he won the 2010 and ’17 Southern 500.
Hamlin is not only familiar with Darlington, he’s familiar with what it takes to win at Darlington – especially at night time. Although Hamlin has not won a race this season, that doesn’t mean won’t win in the playoffs, which start Sunday at none other than Darlington.
Besides, when it comes down to a race’s final few laps, there are only so many things in a driver’s control. From that perspective, it’s a matter of waiting for when it’s that particular driver’s turn to experience that great fortune.
After Hamlin has posted 13 top-five finishes this year that includes a second-place finish at Richmond, his time is now. But get this: In six of Hamlin’s last nine Cup races at Darlington, he has finished in the top five.
Of course, it also helps to be driving such a Darlington-dominant car in Toyota, which has won eight Darlington Cup events since Kyle Busch was the first to win a Cup race at Darlington in the 2008 Southern 500.
And although Kyle Larson is the points leader with five wins this season, that doesn’t necessarily mean he will win the points championship. Kevin Harvick finished last season with nine wins, yet he was not even among the final four contending for the crown in the playoff finale in Phoenix.
“It’s a reset, now,” said Hamlin, who co-owns a Cup team with one of the greatest clutch athletes in history, Michael Jordan. What kind of impact will Jordan rub off on Hamlin now that they work together --- now that the most important part of the season is here?
Just like that Hamlin drives a Toyota. It sure helps.
Hamlin talked earlier this week about how comfortable he is racing in his No. 11 car. And, he’s just as calm on a hair-raising track such as Darlington. He can play the mind game as well as anybody.
After Darlington resurfaced Turn 2, most of the Cup drivers won’t get to see what that’s like until after tonight’s checkered flag waves since there’s no practice or qualifying. But Hamlin took advantage Saturday, racing in his lone Xfinity event of the year to test out what that new Turn 2 is all about.