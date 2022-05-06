SCOTT CHANCEY: Hershel McGriff's election to NASCAR Hall of Fame is long overdue

DARLINGTON, S.C. – NASCAR’s Hall of Fame and its official throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway embrace a common theme: We remember.

From the king, Richard Petty, to the intimidator, Dale Earnhardt. From Jeff Gordon to Jeff Burton, Bobby Allison to Bobby Labonte – and of course, Timmonsville’s Cale Yarborough and Spartanburg’s David Pearson.

We remember.

Since Darlington started its throwback concept when the Cook Out Southern 500 returned here on Labor Day Weekend 2015, the Track Too Tough to Tame has been the epicenter of all these memories.

Now, those memories are celebrated on Mother’s Day Weekend. Not that it matters when it’s celebrated. As long as NASCAR’s yesteryear is celebrated, it must be at Darlington: The oldest superspeedway, and host of one of NASCAR’S crown jewels.

Hershel McGriff knows this. He knows this better than anybody. On Sept. 4, 1950, the day of the first Southern 500, he raced in it and finished ninth. And in the 1951 Southern 500, a Florence-based team, Griffin Motors, even sponsored McGriff’s car while he drove it to a fifth-place finish.

Now 94, McGriff is the highest finisher from that first Southern 500 who is still alive. Boy, does he have memories of that. He could talk about leaving his Oregon home that year and driving with his race-car owner nearly 3,000 miles to get to Darlington.

“I was only 22 and had a lot of ambition,” McGriff told the Morning News in 2019.

In all, McGriff raced in 85 Cup races and won four – all in 1954 when he finished sixth in the points standings.

The Cup Series, however, accounted for only a fraction of McGriff’s legacy. He won 37 races in parts of 35 seasons on what now is the RCA Menards Series West (good for third all-time). And in 1986, he won that series' title, part of a string of 10 consecutive seasons with finishes in the top 10 of championship points.

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America inducted McGriff in 2006, and the West Coast Stock Car Hall of Fame did the same thing in ’02.

Named one of NASCAR’s greatest drivers in 1998, it was just a matter of time before McGriff would be inducted into its hall of fame.

Right?

If only we knew how much time that would take. Since 2015, McGriff had been on the ballot.

But ballots came and went without him getting that monumental call from Charlotte.

But earlier this week, that call finally came while McGriff was in Utah riding his motorcycle as part of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America.

“It’s quite a surprise,” McGriff told the Morning News over the phone Wednesday. “I just got off my bike riding 300 miles today.”

Last Saturday, McGriff had his photo taken with two-time Southern 500 winner, Harry Gant. And yet, McGriff remains the one who continues to outlast.

“Harry had to go home; he wrecked his bike. He’s home, now. It’s nothing bad, or anything, McGriff said.

Now living in Arizona, McGriff still tries to process his latest accolade.

“It’s quite an honor; it just means a lot,” McGriff said. “I’m having a problem not getting emotional about it so far because I’ve had a long day. It was 27 degrees when we left the hotel this morning, and it was a long day riding.”

It was also a long time for McGriff to wait for this honor.

Too long.

McGriff, however, keeps everything in perspective while looking forward to his 95th birthday on Dec. 14 – and of course, Jan. 20, when he will be inducted into NASCAR’s most revered shrine.

“I’m glad I got in,” McGriff said. “But if you’re dead, you don’t know it. Hopefully, I can enjoy these next few years, too.”

