SCOTT CHANCEY: It's up to us to keep two annual race weekends at Darlington

DARLINGTON
We got what we wanted: two regularly scheduled annual NASCAR events at Darlington Raceway for the first time since 2004.
We ranted and raved, threatened to hold our breath until we turn blue to get 'em again.
We cursed that day in the early 2000s when NASCAR thought it could grow the sport better by moving its Labor Day Weekend events somewhere else.
Say, to California? Atlanta?
We cursed the day that seemingly Darlington would host its last Southern 500 on Labor Day Weekend back in 2003. Want to see how we cursed it? It can be found online, that gigantic infield banner that California’s chamber of commerce would not necessarily endorse.
And that left Darlington, NASCAR’s oldest (nine years older than Daytona International Speedway) and most historic and tradition-filled speedway with just one race a year – in the spring. Never mind that the Labor Day weekend race, first held here from 1950-2003. The sport’s first superspeedway race was held on Sept. 4, 1950 in Darlington, and it was the one NASCAR took away instead of the spring event.
As for the 2004 Southern 500? It was moved to November.
Ouch.
But for what it’s worth, then-Darlington president Andrew Gurtis told it how it was to the Associated Press.
"You know, it is no secret that we struggled to sell tickets,” he said. “While we did host a record crowd (at the spring race), we were short of capacity. So, you know, the fact that we are in a saturated market here in the Carolinas and the Southeast makes it tough to sell tickets, even to the premier series, the (Cup Series).”
Then, from 2005-14, Darlington settled with its one spring race a year and pressed on, with that one race remaining to be called the Southern 500. But after Labor Day weekends didn’t fare as well as expected in California and Atlanta, Darlington was able to bring its one annual race, at least, back to Labor Day weekend, starting in 2015.
And now, starting this year, we have two that are scheduled (the two May 2020 Darlington Cup races were scheduled after the season began).
But before we go forward, it’s also important to remember what Gurtis said in the past. NASCAR notices when the fans don’t show up.
It played a factor then. It could play a factor again in the future.
What can we do? It’s simple.
Go to the races. Pack the track this weekend as much as NASCAR will allow.
And on Labor Day Weekend? Pack all 47,000 grandstand seats, now that we are allowed to.