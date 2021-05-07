SCOTT CHANCEY: It's up to us to keep two annual race weekends at Darlington

"You know, it is no secret that we struggled to sell tickets,” he said. “While we did host a record crowd (at the spring race), we were short of capacity. So, you know, the fact that we are in a saturated market here in the Carolinas and the Southeast makes it tough to sell tickets, even to the premier series, the (Cup Series).”

Then, from 2005-14, Darlington settled with its one spring race a year and pressed on, with that one race remaining to be called the Southern 500. But after Labor Day weekends didn’t fare as well as expected in California and Atlanta, Darlington was able to bring its one annual race, at least, back to Labor Day weekend, starting in 2015.

And now, starting this year, we have two that are scheduled (the two May 2020 Darlington Cup races were scheduled after the season began).

But before we go forward, it’s also important to remember what Gurtis said in the past. NASCAR notices when the fans don’t show up.

It played a factor then. It could play a factor again in the future.

What can we do? It’s simple.

Go to the races. Pack the track this weekend as much as NASCAR will allow.