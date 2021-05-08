SCOTT CHANCEY: Martin Truex Jr.'s final stop Sunday will be in Victory Lane

Of course, anything can happen near the end of the race. Truex actually also contended in the 2017 Southern 500 until tire problems doomed his chances that night.

Last year in Darlington's No. 2 race (at night; you know, the one in which the fox showed up), Truex finished second in the first stage and third in the second. On top of that, he was the second-fastest driver late in a run before finishing 10th.

And as for last spring's first race at Darlington (no fox, no fans, no nothing), Truex was third in Stage 2 and finished sixth overall.

Want another reason Truex will win? He drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won five of Darlington’s past 10 races.

Sure, JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, has won three Cup races at Darlington. And of course, Kevin Harvick has won three here, as well.

And, of course, Team Penske has its front runners with 2018 Southern 500 winner Brad Keselowski and that year’s points champion, Joey Logano.

As for any driver in a Chevy? That car hasn’t won here since 2014 (when Harvick raced that before winning his next two Darlington Cup events in a Ford).

This sport is about momentum, and Truex just seems to have the most of that at this time.

