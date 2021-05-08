SCOTT CHANCEY: Martin Truex Jr.'s final stop Sunday will be in Victory Lane

DARLINGTON, S.C.
The Goodyear 400 is Martin Truex Jr.’s race to win.
And he will, just like he won the Southern 500 in 2016 at Darlington Raceway.
And like he almost did last fall, if his car had not hit Chase Elliott’s then-leading Chevy while trying to pass him. That put them both in the wall with 15 laps left (“thumbs up” from over Kevin Harvick’s way).
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will start fourth Sunday and is obviously on the Darlington list of contenders. Why?
At a tire-melting track like Darlington, no one has been better at navigating his way through that than Truex since 2020. His total speed ranking is second-best of all the Cup drivers.
Want another reason? Out of 11 Cup races this season, there have been 10 different winners. Truex is the lone racer of the bunch with two wins (Phoenix and Martinsville).
During three Cup races last year at Darlington, Truex had the second-best driver rating (behind Harvick) with a 7.8 average running position. But what’s misleading is his average finish of 12.7.
But in the most recent Southern 500, Truex won its first two stages (led 196 laps overall) and posted the fastest time on 90 of the event’s laps.
Of course, anything can happen near the end of the race. Truex actually also contended in the 2017 Southern 500 until tire problems doomed his chances that night.
Last year in Darlington's No. 2 race (at night; you know, the one in which the fox showed up), Truex finished second in the first stage and third in the second. On top of that, he was the second-fastest driver late in a run before finishing 10th.
And as for last spring's first race at Darlington (no fox, no fans, no nothing), Truex was third in Stage 2 and finished sixth overall.
Want another reason Truex will win? He drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, which has won five of Darlington’s past 10 races.
Sure, JGR teammate, Denny Hamlin, has won three Cup races at Darlington. And of course, Kevin Harvick has won three here, as well.
And, of course, Team Penske has its front runners with 2018 Southern 500 winner Brad Keselowski and that year’s points champion, Joey Logano.
As for any driver in a Chevy? That car hasn’t won here since 2014 (when Harvick raced that before winning his next two Darlington Cup events in a Ford).
This sport is about momentum, and Truex just seems to have the most of that at this time.