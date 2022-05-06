SCOTT CHANCEY: Martin Truex Jr. will repeat as Goodyear 400 champion

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Say what you want about the parity a Next Gen car brings.

At Darlington Raceway, Victory Lane will still belong to the Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing.

More specifically, it will belong to Martin Truex Jr. He won last year’s Goodyear 400, and he will do it again when the checkered flag waves Sunday evening at the Track Too Tough to Tame. Such an ironic name, since Truex will get the upper hand once again after winning all three stages in last year’s Goodyear 400.

Truex also had a chance to get the upper hand at last fall’s Cook Out Southern 500. He even had a chance to do that in the 2020 Southern 500.

But hey, things happen. It’s the nature of the sport.

A speeding penalty in last year’s Southern 500, just as Truex got the lead by winning the race off pit road, put him to the back of the field. Yet, he stormed back to place fourth. Then, in the 2020 Southern 500, Truex won the first two stages. Then, his Toyota clashed with Chase Elliott’s Chevy late in that race, clearing the way for Kevin Harvick to win.

Why won’t fellow Joe Gibbs Racing star (and four-time Darlington winner) Denny Hamlin win again Sunday? Hamlin only wins Darlington Cup races at night.

If fellow JGR star Kyle Busch races Sunday (Trevor Bayne takes his place if the surrogate carrying the Busch family’s child goes into labor), it’s hard to pick Busch and erase that image of him frustratingly speeding his car to the garage during last year’s Southern 500 after a wreck (NASCAR fined him $50,000 for that). A driver needs patience and composure to win at Darlington.

Although Busch has finished in the top seven in six of his past eight Darlington Cup races, one thing or another will keep him from Victory Lane this time.

And Christopher Bell? He has yet to post a Darlington Cup race top-10 finish.

Of course, many people will pick Kyle Larson’s Chevy on Sunday to give Hendrick Motorsports its first Darlington Cup race since 2012 when (now IndyCar racer) Jimmie Johnson took the checkered flag.

But although Larson could very well pass teammate Chase Elliott at the top of the standings and repeat as points champion, he won’t win Sunday at Darlington. Some tracks just have it in for certain drivers. And, it appears, the racing gods over this track are bound and determined to keep him out of Victory Lane. How does Larson not make it past Truex during that late duel last spring? How does Larson not make it past Hamlin late in the race last fall?

Some tracks are just not to be on a driver’s list of victories.

But oh, it is for Mr. Truex. And it will be, again.

“Darlington is a challenging track no matter what you’re driving, so it’s going to be a handful regardless,” Truex said. “Our team is looking forward to the challenge. I have a lot of confidence going there with the success we’ve had the past few years and the things we’re learning about this new car, so I’m definitely excited about this weekend.”

See? Even Truex can feel it.

