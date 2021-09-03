SCOTT CHANCEY: NASCAR finally rights wrong to Hall of Famer Wendell Scott

DARLINGTON, S.C.
At long last, Wendell Scott’s family has a custom trophy from NASCAR, commemorating his 1963 Jacksonville 200 win. It was just a shame he never held the original.
Not once. Ever.
It was a wrong NASCAR finally made right, albeit after a wait of almost 60 years. In the 1963 race, during which Scott lapped the field twice, Buck Baker was at first declared the winner. Hours later after the finish (and Baker’s victory lane celebration), race officials — who kept hand-written scorecards at the time — discovered Scott was indeed the winner.
And yet, it wasn’t until two years later when Scott was actually credited with that victory.
But still, no trophy, nor celebration. It’s beyond comprehension, leaving one to ask the following question:
What could it have been like for the Scott family, to celebrate what is to this day the lone NASCAR Cup race won by a Black driver? Scott never found out, as he died in 1990 at age 69.
Last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, roughly 90 minutes from Jacksonville, we got to find out.
“It matters because my father earned it and it was something he had to labor on,” Scott’s son, Frank Scott, told reporters. He was the one who received his father’s replica trophy from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “He always wanted to get his trophy and he predicted that he would get his trophy one day. He said, ‘I may not be here with you all, but one day I’ll get my trophy.’"
Brandon Thompson, NASCAR vice president, diversity and inclusion, stated the obvious.
“As many of you all are aware, that historic moment wasn’t celebrated in the way that it should have been," Thompson said. "It is certainly one of the most iconic and monumental moments in American stock car racing history and dare I say even motorsports history as he became the first Black driver in NASCAR to win and the only Black driver to date to win a race.”
Scott has been a member of NASCAR’s Hall of Fame since 2015. And in his 13-year cup career, he earned 20 top-five finishes.
Frank Scott and his son (Wendell’s grandson), Warrick, meanwhile, are making sure Wendell's legacy goes beyond racing. They operate the Wendell Scott Foundation, a nonprofit organization that honors his legacy by providing mentoring, STEM engagement opportunities and job skill training to Black communities.
In Wendell’s hometown of Danville, Virginia, there is even a historical marker in his honor. It honors him for “persevering over prejudice and discrimination, Scott broke racial barriers in NASCAR.”
Last Saturday at Daytona, however, it was about one moment. A moment the Scott family finally was given the opportunity to make it a magic one.