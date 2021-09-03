SCOTT CHANCEY: NASCAR finally rights wrong to Hall of Famer Wendell Scott

DARLINGTON, S.C.

At long last, Wendell Scott’s family has a custom trophy from NASCAR, commemorating his 1963 Jacksonville 200 win. It was just a shame he never held the original.

Not once. Ever.

It was a wrong NASCAR finally made right, albeit after a wait of almost 60 years. In the 1963 race, during which Scott lapped the field twice, Buck Baker was at first declared the winner. Hours later after the finish (and Baker’s victory lane celebration), race officials — who kept hand-written scorecards at the time — discovered Scott was indeed the winner.

And yet, it wasn’t until two years later when Scott was actually credited with that victory.

But still, no trophy, nor celebration. It’s beyond comprehension, leaving one to ask the following question:

What could it have been like for the Scott family, to celebrate what is to this day the lone NASCAR Cup race won by a Black driver? Scott never found out, as he died in 1990 at age 69.

Last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway, roughly 90 minutes from Jacksonville, we got to find out.