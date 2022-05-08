SCOTT CHANCEY: NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin thrilled with throwbacks

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Of course, Mark Martin took part in Saturday’s NASCAR throwback parade.

He wants to soak all this in.

This season’s drivers have certainly soaked in Martin’s legacy with three throwback schemes in his honor.

In Saturday’s Xfinity race, Brett Moffitt’s throwback paid tribute to Martin’s 1982 rookie season.

And in Sunday’s Goodyear 400, Alex Bowman used his Chevy as a throwback scheme to Martin’s red-white-and-blue car that won his first Southern 500 in 1993. And, of course, Brad Keselowski used his No. 6 Ford as a tribute to Martin’s blue-and-white car for Jack Roush in 2004.

Keselowski, who now has an ownership stake in Roush Fenway Keselowski, was excited to honor Martin in this way.

“It’s great because Mark has done so much for our sport and for our team,” Keselowski said. “When you think of the No. 6, you think of Mark Martin.”

Martin wasn’t thinking of leaving his Montana home this weekend. That was, until he heard about all his throwback schemes at the track Too Tough to Tame, where he tamed it enough to win two Southern 500s (also in 2009).

“It’s a tremendous honor,” said Martin, a NASCAR Hall of Famer. “It’s hard to describe how humbling it is to have the younger drivers, the next generation, recognize you. I know it means the world to everybody that gets shown some love. It’s a really special race weekend that’s really cool for the old-timers as well as the fans.”

Martin laughed after being asked which throwback is his favorite.

“They’re all cool in their own way,” Martin said. “It’s like being asked which of your children you like the best. You love them all.”

Martin then talked a little about Moffitt’s throwback scheme.

“I thought that was pretty cool with what (Moffitt) did to honor my rookie of the year car from 1982,” Martin said. “That’s something that not a lot of people know about. A lot of people don’t look that far back in history.”

History, however, is what Darlington Raceway is all about.

“It’s got so much history from before I ever got there,” Martin said. “And, it has so much from even after I started going there. And that continues today. One thing that hasn’t changed about that place is how hard it is to get around there fast and stay off the wall. It has always been an incredible challenge.”

Although Martin is noted as one of Darlington’s most accomplished drivers, he sure found the track too tough to tame at first.

“I was pretty intimidated before my first trip there, based on everything that I heard about it, and it lived up to its reputation” Martin said.

Looking over the field, Martin sees some of himself in today’s drivers.

“There are certain things about Ryan Blaney that kind of endear me to him,” Martin said. “There are different drivers who have different traits. But this is a different day and age, and you have to understand that racing has evolved, and it’s something completely different. The way we raced is a thing of the past, and you have to embrace the new, the future, and the future stars of the sport.”

Meanwhile, Martin is happy with retirement.

“I just kind of reverted back to the person I was before all that stuff started, before all that racing stuff started,” Martin said. “I've really embraced the opportunity to be spontaneous and have the flexibility to do the things that we want to do and not plan around a schedule.

“It’s really great. I love it.”

