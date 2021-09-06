SCOTT CHANCEY: Start of NASCAR playoffs should remain at Darlington

If Hamlin – who had 13 top-five finishes in the regular season – could overcome the frustrations of a winless regular season and tame the Track Too Tough To Tame, that’s all the rest of the NASCAR Cup field needs to know about who else to worry about besides Larson in the chase for that championship.

“I mean, this is a major. For our sport, the Southern 500 has obviously got a lot of history,” Hamlin said. “It means a lot now to win. On top of that, you add the first race of the playoffs, we get to go to the next round, first win of the year. It’s certainly a very significant win in my career."

In fact, after Hamlin’s win, he’s now leading the standings, with his advancement to the next round secure. But since Hamlin contended for wins often this season, with all of his top-five finishes, a long-awaited 2021 win didn’t necessarily change his mentality.