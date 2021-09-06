SCOTT CHANCEY: Start of NASCAR playoffs should remain at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The finish Sunday night was all we needed to see in deciding whether Darlington Raceway should keep starting NASCAR’s playoffs.
It was genius to start this year’s playoffs there. And it will be even greater genius if it stays there.
Sure, it was a unique situation these past two years, with NBC airing the Summer Olympics, that Darlington wound up as the starting track to the playoffs. Drivers and teams got a two-week break and then returned to the grind.
But this was a situation the drivers loved. They and their teams got to spend time with the families and do a collective recharge.
And as far the fans are concerned, this was surely a situation that THEY loved.
How could they not love it after Sunday’s roller-coaster of a finish? We had Denny Hamlin − who will go down as one of NASCAR’s greats but who had not won a race this season – flooring his No. 11 Toyota’s pedal to the metal while Kyle Larson was roaring his No. 5 Chevy around the final turn of Darlington with his only fear being about losing.
And amazingly Larson almost got Hamlin.
His car got right on the bumper of Hamlin’s. But Hamlin held on and took the checkered flag to win his third Cook Out Southern 500. What a way to prove a car, its driver and team are made of championship mettle.
If Hamlin – who had 13 top-five finishes in the regular season – could overcome the frustrations of a winless regular season and tame the Track Too Tough To Tame, that’s all the rest of the NASCAR Cup field needs to know about who else to worry about besides Larson in the chase for that championship.
“I mean, this is a major. For our sport, the Southern 500 has obviously got a lot of history,” Hamlin said. “It means a lot now to win. On top of that, you add the first race of the playoffs, we get to go to the next round, first win of the year. It’s certainly a very significant win in my career."
In fact, after Hamlin’s win, he’s now leading the standings, with his advancement to the next round secure. But since Hamlin contended for wins often this season, with all of his top-five finishes, a long-awaited 2021 win didn’t necessarily change his mentality.
“I don’t think it will change a whole lot for us. I mean, certainly from my standpoint I think this allows me to really focus on getting ready for the (Charlotte Roval),” Hamlin said. That’s the one road course where, you know, I just haven’t had good finishes. I think my car has been tore all to pieces there just about every time I’ve run there. So to me it’s going to let me focus on the Roval, get more reps on it and get better at it, because obviously that’s a very important one in the next round.”
But the Charlotte Roval is later on. What’s now is the afterglow of another Darlington win, the fourth overall of his career.
For Super Bowl-winning coach and Hamlin’s team owner Joe Gibbs, he was excited to see his driver win after such a long, daunting race on such a challenging track.
“Tonight, that was hard fought,” Gibbs said. “I think Darlington kind of produces that. But you had so many people have so many problems and issues. And a lot of them are the cars that are in the Chase. So I think it says a lot about the racetrack.
“We appreciate the fans being here. And for us, Denny fought his heart out.”
And, oh, about those fans. They were more than happy to be back in full force – in the grandstands and on the campgrounds.
Although Darlington Raceway has not announced an attendance, it was clear to see that it didn’t sell out.
But the fans were also more plentiful than last year.
The race was awesome. The weekend was awesome.
And starting the playoffs was even more awesome.
Hey NASCAR, let’s do it this way again in 2022!