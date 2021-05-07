Sheldon Creed wins Liftkids4less.com 200 truck race at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Reigning points champ Sheldon Creed emerged victorious in Friday's Liftkits4less.com 200, which was marred by 12 cautions -- a Darlington Raceway record for most in a single truck race.

The previous Darlington record for most truck single-season cautions was 10.

Caution No. 12 came out after Creed had already taken the white flag, so he was able to cruise in for the win. It's his first victory of this year's Camping World Truck Series campaign, but the sixth for his career. Creed's Victory Lane appearance was the first for Chevy and GMS Racing, and it also ended Toyota's run of seven straight truck wins.

Friday's race had a little bit of everything, including a signature of superspeedways like Talladega and Daytona: The big one, a wreck involves multiple cars. On Friday, the total from that "big one" was 17 trucks. With 30 laps left, Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Corey Heim were at the front on a restart. Then, they made contact after getting pushed from behind, and that big crash happened.

Ben Rhodes finished second, followed by Carson Hocevar, Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger.

WILL BE UPDATED

