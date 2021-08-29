Stenhouse among those who wants NASCAR's midseason break to stay

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enjoyed his recent two-week break.

“It was really nice,” Stenhouse said of a midseason hiatus NASCAR got to experience thanks to NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. “I went on vacation with (fellow Cup racer Kyle Larson and his family), and some other friends. Then, I had a wedding to go to out in Oregon. We really enjoyed our off weeks.”

The break was only supposed to be for 2020. But after the Summer Games were postponed a year, NASCAR had the two-week break again this season. And each time the season has been pushed back, the playoffs have started with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, set for 6 p.m. (NBCSN).

Should the two-week break stay, even now that the Olympics won’t interfere with NASCAR coverage for at least another three years?

“I’m definitely in support of the two-week break,” Stenhouse said. “I think for me, and even from talking to my crew guys, they enjoyed just being able to relax for two weeks. It kind of re-energized everybody and made them ready to go for that next stretch of runs.”

And what if Darlington got to start the playoffs again in 2022?