Stenhouse among those who wants NASCAR's midseason break to stay

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. enjoyed his recent two-week break.
“It was really nice,” Stenhouse said of a midseason hiatus NASCAR got to experience thanks to NBC’s coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. “I went on vacation with (fellow Cup racer Kyle Larson and his family), and some other friends. Then, I had a wedding to go to out in Oregon. We really enjoyed our off weeks.”
The break was only supposed to be for 2020. But after the Summer Games were postponed a year, NASCAR had the two-week break again this season. And each time the season has been pushed back, the playoffs have started with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, set for 6 p.m. (NBCSN).
Should the two-week break stay, even now that the Olympics won’t interfere with NASCAR coverage for at least another three years?
“I’m definitely in support of the two-week break,” Stenhouse said. “I think for me, and even from talking to my crew guys, they enjoyed just being able to relax for two weeks. It kind of re-energized everybody and made them ready to go for that next stretch of runs.”
And what if Darlington got to start the playoffs again in 2022?
“I think it’s cool because Darlington has so much history, obviously, with everything that it has had happen there,” Stenhouse said. “The Southern 500 is such an iconic race, and with it being so hard to keep the car off the wall but still be fast there, it’s an exciting race for the drivers, and for the fans. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back there.”
Stenhouse, who finished 22nd Saturday at Daytona, has one top-five finish (the Bristol dirt race) this season, along with a top-10 at Nashville (sixth) while competing in his second season for JTG Daugherty Racing. Stenhouse is focused right now on a strong finish to this year although he didn’t qualify for the postseason.
At Darlington, where Stenhouse’s best track finish was 12th in the 2018 Southern 500, he remains optimistic his Chevy can earn a top-10 finish Sunday.
“It’s a track I enjoy racing at; we haven’t had a whole lot of success there lately in the Cup car. But for me, it’s still one of those tracks you enjoy going to and I’m looking forward to getting better results,” Stenhouse said.
There are several things Stenhouse can take from this year.
I’m really proud of how consistent we’ve been as a race team,” Stenhouse said. “We’ve had some ups and downs like everyone would have during the course of a season, but I’m really happy about our overall consistency.”
So, it’s full speed ahead.
“We want to continue that consistency,” Stenhouse said. “I feel like the last race here (Goodyear 400, in May); we had a really good race car. We’d like to get more top 10s from here on out. There are races left at Bristol, Talladega and some good 1 1/2-mile tracks. Let’s keep working and building upon what we’ve got, knowing next year everything is going to be different (with the Next Gen car). So, we’ve got a lot of things going on with the new car, and things like that. So for now, we’re just trying to finish this season strong.”