Sumter native Ty Norris president of Daniel Suarez-driven Trackhouse

Norris also admires Suarez’s work ethic.

“One thing I didn’t know about him before is how dedicated he is to the craft,” Norris said. “I was texting him on about a 7:30 or 7 on last Friday night (before the Kansas race) and was going to ask him about something for the weekend. And, he sent me a photo of what he was doing – watching last year’s race and watching the SMT data and watching who raced at Kansas, who ran the wall and who ran the bottom. There he was, studying his craft.”

So far, Norris thinks Suarez is the right driver for the team.

“I think he’s doing a great job,” Norris said. “We’ve been involved in a couple of accidents – at Daytona and Martinsville, we crashed. But that wasn’t Daniel’s fault. If you look at the other races, he’s been very smart with the car, and we’re happy with that. That enables us to build from week to week and learn from week to week. He’s not crashing out on Lap 15 for trying too hard. He’s done a good job, and he is capable of doing even better.”

And, of course, there is the lure of sponsorship money a celebrity like Pitbull could lure to the team.

“He has had an immeasurable impact,” Norris said of Pitbull. “He’s been phenomenal in opening all kinds of new opportunities for the brand. Our team wants to be involved with someone who transcends the sport, and Pitbull really transcends everything. He’s in entertainment but is involved in so many businesses. He’s ‘Mr. Worldwide’ wherever he goes.”

