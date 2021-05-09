Sumter native Ty Norris president of Daniel Suarez-driven Trackhouse

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Daniel Suarez has had his share of good fortune at Darlington Raceway, winning a $100,000 bonus in the Dash 4 Cash when he finished third in the 2015 Xfinity Series fall face.
Suarez, born in Mexico, then captured the Xfinity points crown in 2016, winning three events that season. But his Cup series fortunes have been harder to find.
Yet to reach Victory Lane, Suarez posted eight top-five finishes and 32 top 10s (two pole positions) during his first four full Cup seasons. And his past four full seasons were reflective of that: After joining Joe Gibbs Racing, he was there two years before going to Stewart-Haas for a season.
Then, to Gaunt Brothers for a season before opting to join a new organization, Trackhouse Racing Team – co-owned by Justin Marks and singer Pitbull, along with a technical association with Richard Childress Racing. In hopes for a more consistent NASCAR presence, Suarez thought that was his best bet and announced the move even before last season was over.
Sumter native Ty Norris, who is the team president at Trackhouse, agrees. But he also keeps things in perspective, given the youth of the team.
“A top-20 finish is a good day because there are a lot of really competitive cars with a lot of heritage and history,” Norris said of Suarez, who came up through NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program. “A top-15 is a great day, and a top-10 is a gift. That would mean a lot of things just came together. So, as we go into each week we spend time learning from what we have accomplished so far and see if we can apply that into the next week.”
This season, Suarez’s top-five was in the Bristol dirt race, where he led a career-best 58 laps before finishing fourth. He placed 11th last week at Kansas, and spirits were high going into Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington.
“We’ve discovered [at] these tracks like Darlington that have a lot of high (tire wear) and capacity for the driver to go on long runs who are in peak physical condition and good at strategic planning and taking care of tires. Daniel does extremely well,” Norris said.
Suarez started 15th Sunday in the 37-car Goodyear 400 field, which doesn’t normally bode well because it’s so easy in that position to get caught up in a wreck – especially at a track as treacherous as Darlington.
“First and foremost, you have to stay out of trouble. You hear about it at Darlington all the time, that you have to race the track and not the people around you,” Norris said. “But that doesn’t work on the restart. People are everywhere on the restart, and you’ve got to race the guys for a while, and then everything settles down.”
What Norris likes about Suarez is composure on the track.
“You can look through Daniel’s history, and you see that he does not crash a lot. He doesn’t make mistakes,” Norris said. “He doesn’t go over his head and try too hard. He can manage a race and his car. If you watch the last few races, probably the highest position we had run all day was when the checkered flag fell. He gets the most out of his race.”
Norris also admires Suarez’s work ethic.
“One thing I didn’t know about him before is how dedicated he is to the craft,” Norris said. “I was texting him on about a 7:30 or 7 on last Friday night (before the Kansas race) and was going to ask him about something for the weekend. And, he sent me a photo of what he was doing – watching last year’s race and watching the SMT data and watching who raced at Kansas, who ran the wall and who ran the bottom. There he was, studying his craft.”
So far, Norris thinks Suarez is the right driver for the team.
“I think he’s doing a great job,” Norris said. “We’ve been involved in a couple of accidents – at Daytona and Martinsville, we crashed. But that wasn’t Daniel’s fault. If you look at the other races, he’s been very smart with the car, and we’re happy with that. That enables us to build from week to week and learn from week to week. He’s not crashing out on Lap 15 for trying too hard. He’s done a good job, and he is capable of doing even better.”
And, of course, there is the lure of sponsorship money a celebrity like Pitbull could lure to the team.
“He has had an immeasurable impact,” Norris said of Pitbull. “He’s been phenomenal in opening all kinds of new opportunities for the brand. Our team wants to be involved with someone who transcends the sport, and Pitbull really transcends everything. He’s in entertainment but is involved in so many businesses. He’s ‘Mr. Worldwide’ wherever he goes.”