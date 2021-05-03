Tharp cautiously optimistic Darlington Raceway can host full capacity for Southern 500

As for this weekend’s events at Darlington, tickets are still available.

“I would say if fans want to come to the race Sunday, they can get a ticket,” Tharp said.

He emphasized that NASCAR will make every effort to move forward in allowing more fans in a safe manner.

“One thing I will say is this: NASCAR has been a real leader in bringing sports back, racing back during this time,” Tharp said. “And they’ve been very disciplined in their approach. And I think that has been the right way to go. As far as protecting the competitors and so forth, they’ve done a good job with that. I also know they want to get fans back into the infield, they want to get people back in the garage because that is what makes this sport unique, among other sports: the access. I think you’re going to see more of that as the summer months come about.”

Infield camping is also back at Darlington for this weekend for the first time since the 2019 Southern 500.

“I think we were able to set aside around 45 to 50 spots in the infield, and they’ll be located around Turn 4,” Tharp said. “There might be a couple of spots still available. But I think we’ve pretty much already met that number.”