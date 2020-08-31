Tharp excited now that Cook Out Southern 500 week is finally here

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 71st annual Cook Out Southern 500 is less than a week away at Darlington Raceway.
This is not only NASCAR’s official throwback weekend, but it’s the start to the Cup Series playoffs.
“I’m excited,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway president. “To be honest with you, I’ve been excited ever since I came to Darlington over four years ago. It’s going to be a special weekend. There’s the throwback weekend, Labor Day Weekend, and it’s the first round of the Cup Series playoffs.
And, it is expected to have fans (8,000 in the 47,000-capacity grandstands) after not having any fans during three May races (two Cup events and an Xfinity event).
“It’s going to be refreshing to see them,” Tharp said. “I know when we had the races in May with no fans, it was really kind of surreal not to hear any cheering – or at some points, even some booing – up there, it was so quiet. Having fans on the property will be a great step, and I think the racing teams will like it. The drivers certainly will like it. It’s going to be a really positive thing.”
But the Southern 500 is NOT expected to have rain, which delayed last year’s night-race start by just more than four hours. According to the Weather Channel, the forecast for the 6 p.m. start (NBCSN) on Sunday calls for a 20-percent chance of rain.
That’s also music to Tharp’s ears.
“Well, you keep looking into it for me, because I’m going to call you every day,” Tharp said, laughing. “That’d be great to have that.”
Night racing has been a constant for the Southern 500 since it moved back to Labor Day Weekend in 2015. It was on Labor Day or Labor Day Weekend from 1950 through 2003. The 2004 race was in November and was the only other Southern 500 to be part of the playoffs. That was won by Jimmie Johnson (who also won the 2012 Southern 500). He is expected to race in Sunday’s Southern 500 for the final time.
“He’s one of the best to have ever competed in the sport,” Tharp said of Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion. “He’s one of the best performers in any sport, in my opinion. Seven championships, five in a row at one time. He’s as good as it gets, and it’s going to be a little nostalgic watching him race Sunday night in all likelihood his final race at Darlington.
"Anytime you see one of the greats like that, you'd better make sure you appreciate them while they’re still racing. I’ve always been a Jimmie Johnson fan.”
But when the Track Too Tough to Tame took NASCAR’S center stage again for Labor Day Weekend, starting in 2015, a new wave of momentum took over.
“It’s very, very important to have this race on Labor Day Weekend,” Tharp said. “It’s extremely important to the track, our fan base, and when we were able to go back to Labor Day some six years ago, it was a huge step in the right direction.”
