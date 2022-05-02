Tharp excited that NASCAR's throwback week is here

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Suffice to say, Kerry Tharp is excited. As Darlington Raceway’s president, he is overseeing the Track Too Tough to Tame’s final preparations for NASCAR’s official throwback weekend.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s kind of an anticipation of something big, maybe like prom night or something,” Tharp said. “There are some butterflies, but also great anticipation of a great event.”

Friday’s Dead On Tools 200 truck race is at 7:30 p.m., Saturday’s Mahindra ROXOR 200 Xfinity event is 1:30 p.m. Then, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the Goodyear 400 takes the green flag. Each race is on FS1.

Tickets remain available for each day.

“For all intents and purposes, this is still a relatively new event,” Tharp said. “Last year was the first year we had two (regularly scheduled) events in one year in about 18 years, and it was under COVID. So, we really haven’t had a chance yet to build a base up from that event last year. It’s still an adjustment for our fans. So, we’re moving along and I think we’re going to have good crowds, especially on Sunday.

“It’s going to be one of those situations where we’re wanting to get a base of fans that come in the spring and are still able to come in the fall,” he added. “Hopefully, a lot can come to both events.”

This week, for the first time since 2019’s Labor Day Weekend, everything at Darlington is free of restrictions. There are several Cup legends attending, and the Darlington Raceway Throwback Parade is 6 p.m. Saturday. Tharp added it’s still possible for a car hauler parade the week of September's Cook Out Southern 500.

“I don’t think we have really had the throwback weekend in its entirety, the way we wanted to have it, in almost three years, and that was September 2019,” Tharp said. “I think there will be good participation in the throwback schemes by the drivers. And since I’ve been here, we have more fan activities this year than ever before. I think that’s going to bode well for our fans and people that are coming to the events. And a lot of that starts Wednesday with our track laps here.”

The fans’ campers can even start coming in Tuesday.

“This is going to be the earliest we’ve opened the campgrounds,” Tharp said.

That makes for great family get-togethers, especially with Sunday being Mother’s Day. This will only be the ninth time the Cup Series has raced on this day. But obviously, it was successful, as was the Easter Cup race at Bristol.

“I think (Mother’s Day) is a special day, but I also think it’s a great tie-in to the throwback,” Tharp said. "I love the fact the race doesn’t start until 3:30. That gives the family room to do things in the morning and then get out to the track in the early afternoon. We'll honor our mothers, and even have a segment where some mothers of Cup drivers will do a Q-A with fans.

“It’s a special day, a day where you take time and reflect about your moms. A lot of moms are still here, and a lot aren’t,” he added. “You never want to take your mom for granted, and we’re just thankful we’re able to play a small role on this special day and put on a good race – one that hopefully moms can enjoy too.”

