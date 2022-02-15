Throwback Weekend thrown wide open for drivers, fans

FLORENCE, S.C. – The days of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekends paying tribute to specific eras are in the past.

From the time the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend in 2015 through 2018, throwback weekends honored specific eras. The 2019 Labor Day weekend then gave teams and fans leeway to choose from any era.

It has been that way ever since, from the 2020 Southern 500 on Labor Day Weekend to last year’s Mother’s Day Weekend (the 2021 spring Cup race was named the Goodyear 400. It’s unknown whether that sponsor will remain the same).

Throwbacks are special at Darlington, now more than ever since NASCAR designated the track as host of its official throwback weekend since 2017.

Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp explained why specific throwback era campaigns were done away with.

“In talking to the teams and also to the partners and certainly the TV broadcast partners, they felt like opening up the throwback weekend was the way to go,” Tharp said.

One of NASCAR’s most beloved figures reinforced that thought: Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.