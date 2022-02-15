Throwback Weekend thrown wide open for drivers, fans

FLORENCE, S.C. – The days of Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekends paying tribute to specific eras are in the past.
From the time the Southern 500 returned to Labor Day Weekend in 2015 through 2018, throwback weekends honored specific eras. The 2019 Labor Day weekend then gave teams and fans leeway to choose from any era.
It has been that way ever since, from the 2020 Southern 500 on Labor Day Weekend to last year’s Mother’s Day Weekend (the 2021 spring Cup race was named the Goodyear 400. It’s unknown whether that sponsor will remain the same).
Throwbacks are special at Darlington, now more than ever since NASCAR designated the track as host of its official throwback weekend since 2017.
Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp explained why specific throwback era campaigns were done away with.
“In talking to the teams and also to the partners and certainly the TV broadcast partners, they felt like opening up the throwback weekend was the way to go,” Tharp said.
One of NASCAR’s most beloved figures reinforced that thought: Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr.
“(Earnhardt) said, ‘You don’t really need (a specific era),’” Tharp said. “Let the teams do what they want to do that means the most to their particular organizations. If anybody wants to dress up like they were in the ’70s, let them do that. If they want to dress up like they were in the ’90s, let them do that. Let it be flexible for the fans and the teams. Sometimes, if you get too specific on what they can do, it limits their paint schemes, and so forth.”
Teams are more than likely planning their schemes for NASCAR’s throwback weekend May 6-8, when the organization’s three series will be at the Track Too Tough to Tame. The Dead on Tools 200 (Truck Series) is 7:30 p.m. May 6. The Xfinity Series races at 1:30 p.m. May 7. Then, on May 8, the Cup Cars race at 3:30 p.m.
That means the Next Gen cars will compete at Darlington for the first time. This weekend, they’ll take to the asphalt in the season-opening Daytona 500.
“I was with NASCAR when they introduced two former generation cars,” Tharp said. “And, I don’t think there has been more excitement surrounding a new car. They have put so much time and effort into it — three years of development. It was originally supposed to come out last year, but I think they made a wise decision to hold off. They’ve been tested 18 times on a variety of tracks.
“The level of anticipation is sky high,” he added. “It’s going to be a car that resembles the cars you see on the street. It also puts more emphasis into setting up the car and depending less on aerodynamics. It’s back in the driver’s hand.”