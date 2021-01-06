Tickets for Darlington Raceway's May weekend on sale

“That still has to be determined,” Tharp said, in reference to May. “First and foremost, we’ve got to protect the integrity of the infield for our competitors. And NASCAR has done a terrific job of that. We’re exploring possible options that can happen for the May weekend. We just haven’t gotten to a place where we’re able to determine what that’s going to look like. Certainly, we would hope we can have some folks in the infield. But it’s too early to tell.”

In September, RV camping was allowed at the Petty and Pearson Boulevard RV sites.

Those also wanting to buy tickets for the Southern 500 weekend (Sept. 4-5) at the same time can do so.

“If you do that, you would become what we call a ‘Darlington Stripe Club’ member,” Tharp said. “It would give you 30% off the regular-purchased price for the tickets, and you would get other exclusive offerings, like a gift and access to events exclusive only to them. Also, they would get special pricing on scanner rentals.”

The Sept. 5 Southern 500 will kick-start NASCAR’s 10-race playoffs for the second consecutive year. But for the first time since 2015, it won’t be a throwback weekend.