Truex Jr. wants to keep his consistency strong

Truex hasn’t won a Cup race since June 10 at Martinsville.

“There’s been different things here and there,” Truex said. “I think at times, we have not been the best car, and at times, we have been. It’s really not just been one thing. I think it’s a combination of things. We’ve had a few races where the strategy has got mixed up a little bit, and we lost control of the race. In a few races, I felt like we probably should have won, but I feel like in general, other than two or three races, we have optimized what we had and ran second or third.”

But at least Truex has momentum from his recent consistency among the top five.

“I definitely think it’s a positive thing. I think it’s something that we’ve looked at and feel good about. In racing, consistency is always a big key,” Truex said. “Winning a race, getting lucky and winning a race here or there to get in the playoffs, doesn’t give you a great feeling that you can go win a championship. Running top-three, top-four every week, gives you a great feeling that you can go win a championship.