Truex Jr. wants to keep his consistency strong

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Martin Truex Jr.’s 2016 Cook Out Southern 500 win was the kick-start he and his team needed to push all the way to the status of NASCAR Cup champion.
That year, Darlington was the next-to-last race in the regular season. But two weeks after that, in Playoff Race No. 1 at Chicago, Truex took the checkered flag.
And two weeks after that, he did the same thing at Dover. Truex had such a commanding lead, he finished 36th in the playoff finale, then at Homestead, and still drove away with the championship.
But fast forward to this year at Darlington, which marks the start of this year’s 10-race playoff, and Truex – sixth in the playoff standings – has put on quite a show. In his previous eight races, he placed third five times, fourth once and second twice.
While the first three playoff races are at Darlington, Richmond and Bristol, Truex has earned 55 stage points since 2017 at Darlington (84 at Richmond, 32 at Bristol).
With those kinds of stats, that should give Truex confidence.
Shouldn’t it?
“I’ll be honest. Those are a lot of stage points,” Truex said. “That’s a really cool thing to hear. But I mean, honestly, I don’t really look at it that way. I just look at these are a couple of tracks where we can win, for sure. It’s time to execute, so let’s go get a win here in the first three.”
Truex hasn’t won a Cup race since June 10 at Martinsville.
“There’s been different things here and there,” Truex said. “I think at times, we have not been the best car, and at times, we have been. It’s really not just been one thing. I think it’s a combination of things. We’ve had a few races where the strategy has got mixed up a little bit, and we lost control of the race. In a few races, I felt like we probably should have won, but I feel like in general, other than two or three races, we have optimized what we had and ran second or third.”
But at least Truex has momentum from his recent consistency among the top five.
“I definitely think it’s a positive thing. I think it’s something that we’ve looked at and feel good about. In racing, consistency is always a big key,” Truex said. “Winning a race, getting lucky and winning a race here or there to get in the playoffs, doesn’t give you a great feeling that you can go win a championship. Running top-three, top-four every week, gives you a great feeling that you can go win a championship.
“It’s easier to go from second or third to first than it is to go from 15th to 20th to first. It’s a good feeling. I’ve been saving for weeks that I feel really, really good about our team and where we are at right now. I feel as confident as I ever have coming into the Playoffs. So definitely excited about the next 10 weeks and looking forward to making something happen.”
Perhaps, a win. Truex and 2018 Southern 500 winner Brad Keselowski lead the series in playoff-opening wins with three each.
