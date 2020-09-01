Two-time Southern 500 champ Greg Biffle returns to Darlington – to race in trucks

“I’ve never turned down a wonderful opportunity to get in a truck or Xfinity car that has a chance to win. I felt that it just fit. And it’s Darlington.”

Biffle’s experience at Darlington doesn’t make the track any less challenging, however.

“I think the biggest challenge is running as close, or as tight of a proximity to the wall that we do,” Biffle said. “The margin of error on every single lap at Darlington is very, very small. And the price you pay for the smallest mistake or error can be the rest of the race. So, you have to enter the corner with just the right amount of speed that the car physically slides up and stops about six inches from the wall.

“Simultaneously, you push the gas down to drive around the corner, the art of getting the system figured out and not vary that when you get into traffic or side-by-side and not step over the bounds on every lap. That’s probably the most challenging part of Darlington.”

While Matt Kenseth came out of retirement earlier this season to take over the Cup ride for Kyle Larson after he was suspended for using a racial slur, maybe Biffle will come out of retirement for Cup.

He would not rule it out.