Two-time Southern 500 champ Greg Biffle returns to Darlington – to race in trucks

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Greg Biffle knows the Lady in Black all too well, having won the Cook Out Southern 500 in 2005 and ’06.
Those two times, he relegated Jeff Gordon – the Southern 500’s greatest driver with six wins – to second place.
“I remember winning on Mother’s Day (2006) in Darlington, and just how dominant we were at Roush Fenway in those race cars at Darlington,” Biffle said. “A lot of drivers and a lot of folks have said that this is one of the toughest tracks we race at. It has that persona for a reason. To go there and win back-to-back races, I can’t tell you how close we were to winning three more.
“We were on our way to winning the 2003 Southern 500, the one that Terry Labonte won, but we broke a flywheel in the engine and finished 10th that day, but we had a super-fast car."
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Biffle returns to race – but he will do it for the first time at Darlington in a truck as part of the South Carolina Education Lottery 200. This race was originally scheduled to be in Canada. But that country is not allowed to host sporting events of this magnitude because of the pandemic.
But Biffle, 50, is no stranger to trucks, having competed in 82 truck races. But as for NASCAR’s Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, it will make its first stop at Darlington since 2011 – and seventh overall.
Biffle, who also won an Xfinity race at Darlington in the spring of 2004, won that series’ championship in 2002. In 2000, he won the truck points championship.
With 56 wins across the three series, Biffle has 17 truck wins, including 43 top-five finishes and 55 times in the top 10.
Not to mention 12 pole positions, but qualifying and practice won’t be allowed for this race.
“I’m not happy about the no practice and qualifying and all that,” Biffle said. “But look, I get it. These are the times we’re living in, and that’s going to be difficult for me for not having raced in a truck for over a year.”
But in the latest truck race Biffle competed in, at Fort Worth last year, he won.
While fishing in South Florida, Biffle got his opportunity for Sunday’s race with GMS Racing.
“To be completely frank with you, I was in Key West fishing when the phone rang, and it was (GMS president) Mike Beam discussing the opportunity for me to come and run the Darlington truck race, and that’s exactly how the conversation began,” Biffle said. “And we followed that up with meeting in person, and we talked about what it would take to put it together. Looking at their equipment and talking with them, they obviously have a first-class organization, so it was an easy decision for me when the opportunity came up.
“I’ve never turned down a wonderful opportunity to get in a truck or Xfinity car that has a chance to win. I felt that it just fit. And it’s Darlington.”
Biffle’s experience at Darlington doesn’t make the track any less challenging, however.
“I think the biggest challenge is running as close, or as tight of a proximity to the wall that we do,” Biffle said. “The margin of error on every single lap at Darlington is very, very small. And the price you pay for the smallest mistake or error can be the rest of the race. So, you have to enter the corner with just the right amount of speed that the car physically slides up and stops about six inches from the wall.
“Simultaneously, you push the gas down to drive around the corner, the art of getting the system figured out and not vary that when you get into traffic or side-by-side and not step over the bounds on every lap. That’s probably the most challenging part of Darlington.”
While Matt Kenseth came out of retirement earlier this season to take over the Cup ride for Kyle Larson after he was suspended for using a racial slur, maybe Biffle will come out of retirement for Cup.
He would not rule it out.
“I think for the right one, yes," Biffle said. "And to define that is very difficult for me. I mean, if I was asked to drive the 22 (for Team Penske’s Joey Logano) ... certainly I think a lot of us would make a very quick decision. I’m just giving numbers out there. There are certainly a handful of them that you can pick that are very competitive.
“I don’t think there is a driver who feels that he can still win races who wouldn’t take that opportunity. For the right situation, I’d come back and maybe race a full season. But there are so many great, young and talented drivers that will get the opportunity well before somebody like myself would. An example is, look at the talent in the truck and Xfinity series. A lot of great drivers are in that right now, and they’d certainly be in front of me for that kind of opportunity.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!