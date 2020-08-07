DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Up to 8,000 attendees can be at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6 for the 6 p.m. Southern 500, as approved by the state department of commerce.
This was confirmed Friday by Alex Clark, director of marketing and communications for the state department of commerce.
There is a Sept. 5 Xfinity Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race scheduled at Darlington, but there is no available information relating to attendees for that day. Also, during the day Sept. 6, there is a NASCAR truck race, and the attendee status is unclear for that.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s latest executive order instructs venues, like sports stadiums, can host either 250 people or 50% of their posted occupancy — whichever is smaller, and the fans must wear masks/face coverings. But those venues, like sports stadiums, can host even more fans if the state department of commerce approves their request to host more fans if they show how social distancing can still take place with more people (masks still required).
Clark noted that events of more than 250 attendees must still adhere to 50%-or-less occupancy. Grandstand capacity at Darlington Raceway, which was a sellout at last year's Southern 500, is 47,000.
Darlington Raceway is expected to announce next week formal plans for how many actual fans can attend the race.
Officials from Darlington Raceway have no comment.
On Monday, in a letter to ticket holders, track president Kerry Tharp stated if fans are allowed on Southern 500 Weekend, ticket holders can expect reduced seating capacity with socially distanced seating.
Also according to the letter sent Monday, ticket holders have two options. The letter added that regardless of the ticket holders’ decisions, their current 2020 seat(s) will be available for 2021 renewals.
<<The first option is to attend this year, understanding that new seat assignments will likely be different to accommodate social distancing requirements. No further action is needed in this case.
<<The second option is to opt out of this year’s race and have a credit for 100% of the ticket(s) purchase from this year applied to the 2021 event(s)..Fans who want to choose this option must do so by Sunday by completing the form online at darlingtonraceway.com/options.
When NASCAR resumed after a pandemic-related shutdown, it did so in mid-May at Darlington, where two Cup races, and an Xfinity race, were held with zero fans.
This past Sunday, a small amount of fans were allowed to attend the Cup race at New Hampshire, which has a capacity of 76,000. According to the Associated Press, official attendance was not announced, but it appeared fans took up 10% of that race’s capacity.
Michigan won’t have any fans for its races today and Sunday. A limited number of fans then can attend the NASCAR events Aug. 16 and 29 at Daytona International Speedway. But no fans can attend Dover’s races the weekend of Aug. 22-23.
Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to NASCAR’s all-star race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which can hold about 140,000 fans, which would mark about a 21% capacity (according to reports, at least 20,000 fans were actually at the Bristol race).