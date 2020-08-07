Up to 8,000 attendees can be at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 6

<<The first option is to attend this year, understanding that new seat assignments will likely be different to accommodate social distancing requirements. No further action is needed in this case.

<<The second option is to opt out of this year’s race and have a credit for 100% of the ticket(s) purchase from this year applied to the 2021 event(s)..Fans who want to choose this option must do so by Sunday by completing the form online at darlingtonraceway.com/options.

When NASCAR resumed after a pandemic-related shutdown, it did so in mid-May at Darlington, where two Cup races, and an Xfinity race, were held with zero fans.

This past Sunday, a small amount of fans were allowed to attend the Cup race at New Hampshire, which has a capacity of 76,000. According to the Associated Press, official attendance was not announced, but it appeared fans took up 10% of that race’s capacity.

Michigan won’t have any fans for its races today and Sunday. A limited number of fans then can attend the NASCAR events Aug. 16 and 29 at Daytona International Speedway. But no fans can attend Dover’s races the weekend of Aug. 22-23.

Up to 30,000 fans were allowed to NASCAR’s all-star race at Bristol Motor Speedway, which can hold about 140,000 fans, which would mark about a 21% capacity (according to reports, at least 20,000 fans were actually at the Bristol race).