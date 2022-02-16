Wallace grudgingly relives 2020 turmoil in new Netflix doc

"Mr. Wallace had nothing to do with the placement of that noose,” Ruffin, who led the investigation, says in the docuseries that debuts Tuesday, two days after the season-opening Daytona 500.

The six-episode series directed by Erik Parker documents Wallace's life and ultimate shift into a change agent willing to use his voice and platform. Wallace wanted a show — he had asked for Netflix to create something like its “Drive to Survive” behind-the-scenes Formula One show — to chronicle his first year driving for 23XI Racing.

Wallace learned the project had to include his tumultuous 2020.

“I just wanted to go race,” Wallace said. He told The Associated Press that “I was a pain in the ass," to Parker as the director tried to focus on 2020.

Wallace exploded in exposure and pulled in millions of dollars in new sponsorship during 2020 and he parlayed it into the job of a lifetime. The funding helped Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan launch 23XI, and Wallace wanted to chronicle what he believed was his best chance to earn his first career Cup victory.