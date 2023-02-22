FLORENCE, S.C. – There was no denying it as the clock ticked away toward Mount Olive’s 89-82 victory over Francis Marion on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

“We got a little gassed – that’s the truth,” first-year Patriots men’s basketball coach Jake Zehnder said. “We got worn down a little bit, and what we wanted to do defensively wasn’t quite as effective because of that in the second half.

“I’ve got to do a better job of trying to find some guys some wind in certain spots…just not quite enough legs there late.”

That resulted in a double-digit FMU lead evaporating in the second half as the Trojans (11-17, 9-11) chipped away until they retook the lead for good with 7:01 remaining.

Francis Marion (13-13, 10-10) was never able to recover as the Patriots dropped their sixth straight contest and will enter the Conference Carolinas Tournament as the No. 7 seed. They’ll face 10th-seeded King University on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Spartanburg at Converse College.

The loss Wednesday came despite big-time efforts from Bryce Beamer and Alex Cox. Beamer had a game-high 30 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Cox followed with 24.

Beamer also led the team on the boards with a career-high 14 to record his fourth double-double of the season. His big night Wednesday comes on the heels of his career-best 32-point performance against North Greenville last Saturday.

As for Cox, the fifth-year senior moved into 18th place on FMU's all-time scoring list as he finished the night with 1,047 points. He was also recognized at halftime for surpassing 1,000 points for his career earlier this season.

“They’re always going to do that,” Zehnder said. “Every night, no matter what, the two of those guys are going to give you everything they have.

“…Those guys are competitors; they’re warriors and they’re who you want on your team.”

Farid SaintCyr Jr. added 10 points for FMU and Tionne Rollins finished with a career high 11 assists.

But it all wasn’t enough against the Trojans’ big trio of Michael Brown, Trayvon Farrell and Ryan Roberts. Brown had 26 points followed by Farrell (16) and Roberts (13). Brown also pulled down eight rebounds while Farrell had 10.