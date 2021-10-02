Mullins Auctioneers earn 32-0 win over Kingstree

Senior Nizail Robinson (9) rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mullins Auctioneers to a 32-0 win over Kingstree during homecoming on October 1, 2021.
Mullins quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston threw for a touchdown pass and rushed for another during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins’ Johnell Sindab (18) makes a 65-yard reception during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins running back Martinez Brewton (15) breaks a tackle during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021
The Mullins Auctioneers hit the field during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Analeascia Evans is crowned 2021 Miss Homecoming for Mullins High School on October 1, 2021.
Mullins Auctioneers defensive end Dennis Purnell (55) rushes the quarterback during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins cornerback T.J. Fladger (12) defends for the Auctioneers during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
The Mullins Auctioneers defense holds Kingstree scoreless in a 32-0 win Friday night.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders hit the field during Friday’s homecoming game against Kingstree.
The Mullins High School marching band opens Friday’s homecoming game against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins Auctioneers seniors prepare to play during homecoming against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins Auctioneers quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston looks to pass during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins’ Treyveon Gause (24) runs to the outside during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Mullins Auctioneers quarterback Sy’Ree Livingston breaks on a run during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
Erika Clark is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Shairon Genwright is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Jamyra Graves is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Hannah Hewitt is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Jaleah Johnson is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Mar’Kayla Hughes is among the contestants during Mullins High School’s crowning for homecoming queen on October 1, 2021.
Mullins High School celebrated homecoming on October 1, 2021.
Ty’Tianna Williams is first runner-up during Mullins High School’s homecoming ceremony on October 1, 2021.
Shamiya Woodberry is second runner-up during Mullins High School’s homecoming ceremony on October 1, 2021.
Mullins' T.J. Fladger (12) runs after the catch during game action against Kingstree on October 1, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – In just his second game back from injury, senior Nizail Robinson rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mullins Auctioneers to a 32-0 win over Kingstree during homecoming Friday night.
Robinson made plays on both sides of the ball, breaking up three passes and making six tackles for the Auctioneers.
“We’re doing better,” Robinson said of the first win in four games to start the season for Mullins. “We produced and we’ve had a good practice all week. We were working hard, being physical and that’s what pulled the outcome.”
“Flash” Robinson has gained the attention of recruiters with his cover skills at defensive back. He plays multiple positions for the Auctioneers getting snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.
“It feels great,” he said. “I’m back.”
Robinson took the Auctioneers first play from scrimmage handing the ball off to Sy’Ree Livingston on a jet sweep and he proceeded to toss a 65-yard pass completed to Johnell Sindab. The play set-up an immediate 8-yard touchdown run from Robinson for a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Robinson added another short touchdown run at the 10:07 mark in the second quarter after breaking on a 21-yard rush. Fellow senior cornerback T.J. Fladger gave Mullins a 20-0 halftime advantage, taking a punt return 80-yards for a touchdown.