Mullins Auctioneers earn 32-0 win over Kingstree
MULLINS, S.C. – In just his second game back from injury, senior Nizail Robinson rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mullins Auctioneers to a 32-0 win over Kingstree during homecoming Friday night.

Robinson made plays on both sides of the ball, breaking up three passes and making six tackles for the Auctioneers.

“We’re doing better,” Robinson said of the first win in four games to start the season for Mullins. “We produced and we’ve had a good practice all week. We were working hard, being physical and that’s what pulled the outcome.”

“Flash” Robinson has gained the attention of recruiters with his cover skills at defensive back. He plays multiple positions for the Auctioneers getting snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m back.”

Robinson took the Auctioneers first play from scrimmage handing the ball off to Sy’Ree Livingston on a jet sweep and he proceeded to toss a 65-yard pass completed to Johnell Sindab. The play set-up an immediate 8-yard touchdown run from Robinson for a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Robinson added another short touchdown run at the 10:07 mark in the second quarter after breaking on a 21-yard rush. Fellow senior cornerback T.J. Fladger gave Mullins a 20-0 halftime advantage, taking a punt return 80-yards for a touchdown.

Livingston provided the scoring punch in the second half as he threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Tyshawnta Davis and rushed for another touchdown during game action.

Mullins coach John Williams said he felt pretty good about his team’s performance.

“We’ve been trying to put some things together and they’re executing,” Williams said. “We’re going to keep working hard and this win is going to push us forward into the next week.”

Williams said the team has put in a great deal of work to improve their game.

“We had a lot of young kids and I knew it was going to take us a while for us to come together but it’s starting to get there. We’re going to keep working.”

Mullins (1-4, 1-2) will travel to face rival Marion on Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

