Mullins Auctioneers earn 32-0 win over Kingstree

MULLINS, S.C. – In just his second game back from injury, senior Nizail Robinson rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Mullins Auctioneers to a 32-0 win over Kingstree during homecoming Friday night.

Robinson made plays on both sides of the ball, breaking up three passes and making six tackles for the Auctioneers.

“We’re doing better,” Robinson said of the first win in four games to start the season for Mullins. “We produced and we’ve had a good practice all week. We were working hard, being physical and that’s what pulled the outcome.”

“Flash” Robinson has gained the attention of recruiters with his cover skills at defensive back. He plays multiple positions for the Auctioneers getting snaps at quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and safety.

“It feels great,” he said. “I’m back.”

Robinson took the Auctioneers first play from scrimmage handing the ball off to Sy’Ree Livingston on a jet sweep and he proceeded to toss a 65-yard pass completed to Johnell Sindab. The play set-up an immediate 8-yard touchdown run from Robinson for a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter.