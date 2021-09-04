Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullin’s quarterback Syree Livingston ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Auctioneers season opener at home against Andrew Jackson. However, Volunteers quarterback Hammond Wrenn rushed for three touchdowns to help his team earn a 40-14 victory on the road.
Mullins coach John Williams was just happy to have his team on the field after missing nearly a month of practice time due being quarantined after exposure to COVID-19.
“It’s good to be on the field, we just have to play better,” Williams said. “It’s been real difficult because we haven’t be able to prepare ourselves and get in shape like we need to be.”
The lack of practice time could be attributed to the four Auctioneers turnovers that resulted in points for the Vols.
Derik Anthony took a mishandled snap for a fumble recovery 41-yards to give Andrew Jackson a 6-0 first quarter lead at the 6:49 mark.
Mullins cornerback Dorian Smith managed to keep the team within striking distance with a pair of fumble recoveries in the first half. The extra possessions led to Livingston capping off a scoring drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to tie the game at the 8:38 mark in the second quarter.
Mullins ended up down 20-6 to Andrew Jackson at halftime thanks to Wrenn quickly responding with a 10-yard touchdown run of his own and a short touchdown run from Trey Thompson in the final seconds.
Wrenn added a 9-yard TD run to open the third quarter with a 27-6 advantage. Livingston countered with a big gain 20-yard run followed up by a 26-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Fraizer over two defenders to cut the lead 27-14 to start the fourth quarter.
Just when the Mullins defense forced a punt on the ensuing drive, Andrew Jackson recovered the football after it touched a Mullins player. The Vols quickly took advantage with a 30-yard touchdown run from Wrenn with 9:07 remaining. Andrew Jackson added another touchdown run following an Auctioneers fumble for the game’s final score.
Williams said despite the mistakes he was proud of his team’s effort and came out of the game with no injuries.
“Defensively we were playing pretty good,” he said. “I just want us to get some experience and get better.”
Williams said he liked seeing his team get physical on their scoring drives and hopes the first game builds on the process of improving as a team heading quickly into region play.