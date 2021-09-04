Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullin’s quarterback Syree Livingston ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Auctioneers season opener at home against Andrew Jackson. However, Volunteers quarterback Hammond Wrenn rushed for three touchdowns to help his team earn a 40-14 victory on the road.

Mullins coach John Williams was just happy to have his team on the field after missing nearly a month of practice time due being quarantined after exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s good to be on the field, we just have to play better,” Williams said. “It’s been real difficult because we haven’t be able to prepare ourselves and get in shape like we need to be.”

The lack of practice time could be attributed to the four Auctioneers turnovers that resulted in points for the Vols.

Derik Anthony took a mishandled snap for a fumble recovery 41-yards to give Andrew Jackson a 6-0 first quarter lead at the 6:49 mark.

Mullins cornerback Dorian Smith managed to keep the team within striking distance with a pair of fumble recoveries in the first half. The extra possessions led to Livingston capping off a scoring drive with a 10-yard touchdown run to tie the game at the 8:38 mark in the second quarter.