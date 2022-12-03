Mullins basketball gets early challenge hosting Gray Collegiate

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins Auctioneers basketball coach Eric Troy said it was Gray Collegiate War Eagles coach Dion Bethea’s idea to organize an early season game between the two schools. For Bethea it was an opportunity to hit the court in front of family members, including his father and aunt in town. Meanwhile, Troy and his squad got a steep challenge in their opening week of the season.

“It’s actually the second time we played against each other,” Troy said. “We used to play against each other when we were little too. It’s always an honor. We came in with an idea and I knew I had to make it happen. This is his home too.”

Troy said the opportunity to play the four-time Class 2A state champions in Mullins was special.

Mullins guard L.J. Sindab put his shot-making on display scoring a game-high 35 points. His three-pointer midway through the second quarter gave Mullins it’s only lead 19-17 before Gray Collegiate took a 32-25 advantage at halftime.

Mullins was down five-points in the fourth quarter with Sindab scoring 10 points in the quarter but the War Eagles pulled away late with Ellis Graham leading the way with 13 points. Teammate Treyvon Maddox added 12 points along with 11 points from Mychael Mitchell.

“It felt great seeing all my family members,” Bethea said. “This will always be home. The environment and the job Eric Troy is doing down here made it that much more special.”

Bethea said Mullins came out prepared in a great game.

“We had to depend on some other guys to step-up and they stepped-up but luckily down the stretch they missed a few shots late and we had to make at least one or two free throws to close it out and we got a stop at the end,” Bethea said.

Troy said despite lacking size his team made up for it with heart.

D.J. Sanders added six points for Mullins along with five points from Sy’Ree Livingston.

Mullins travels to Conway on Monday and then hosts the Tigers on Wednesday.