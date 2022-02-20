Mullins boys advance to Class 2A playoffs third round

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy said his team’s pair of Class 2A playoff victories went as expected. The Auctioneers followed up their 25-point win over Chesterfield with a much tougher opponent in Woodland Saturday night but managed to advance to the third round with an 81-73 win over Woodland.

“The first one was what you expect from a No. 1 team and this game was definitely what we expected,” Troy said. “We knew we would be basically playing ourselves. We have similar styles and it came down to who could take care of the basketball in the end.”

The Auctioneers out-scored the Wolverines 20-13 after being down 40-39 at halftime. Troy and his squad pushed their lead to nine in the fourth quarter and held-on to host Wade Hampton Thursday, moving one game closer to next Saturday’s lower state final.

“We were able to penetrate their press and convert,” Troy said. “I expected exactly what happen in both of those games. It’s a battle and it doesn’t get easier from here. It only gets harder.”