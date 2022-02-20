Mullins boys advance to Class 2A playoffs third round

Mullins guard L.J. Sindab (2) soars for a dunk during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins sophomore forward Sy’Ree Livingston (10) scores inside the paint during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Lamontrey Swinton (14) scored 16 points to help lead Mullins to a playoff win over Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins senior center Malachi Watson (22) sinks a jump hook shot during Class 2A playoff against Woodland on February 19, 2022
Mullins’ Sy’Ree Livingston (10) finishes on the break during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins guard L.J. Sindab (2) scored a team-high 21 points during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers host the Woodland Wolverines during second round action of the Class 2A playoffs on February 19, 2022.
Mullins guard D.J. Sanders (3) leads in transition during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins guard J.J. Davis (24) dribble drives during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins senior guard Nizail Robinson defends during game action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
Mullins Auctioneers coach Eric Troy (left) and Woodland Wolverines coach Leon Wheaton meet with the officiating crew midcourt before tip-off of the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on February 19, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers hit the court to face Woodland during the Class 2A playoffs second round on February 19, 2022.
Mullins forward Tyriek Hayes and the Auctioneers prepare to play Woodland in Class 2A playoff action on February 19, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers basketball team wears shooting shirts honoring former star the late Marcus Jarod Gerald and Mullins Auctioneers cheerleading captain the late Taylor Price ahead of Saturday’s second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Mullins’ T.J. Fladger (4) and Malachi Watson (21) lead in transition against Woodland Saturday in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Mullins’ Nizail Robinson (5) goes up for a shot during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders perform during Class 2A playoff action against Woodland on February 19, 2022.
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy said his team’s pair of Class 2A playoff victories went as expected. The Auctioneers followed up their 25-point win over Chesterfield with a much tougher opponent in Woodland Saturday night but managed to advance to the third round with an 81-73 win over Woodland.
“The first one was what you expect from a No. 1 team and this game was definitely what we expected,” Troy said. “We knew we would be basically playing ourselves. We have similar styles and it came down to who could take care of the basketball in the end.”
The Auctioneers out-scored the Wolverines 20-13 after being down 40-39 at halftime. Troy and his squad pushed their lead to nine in the fourth quarter and held-on to host Wade Hampton Thursday, moving one game closer to next Saturday’s lower state final.
“We were able to penetrate their press and convert,” Troy said. “I expected exactly what happen in both of those games. It’s a battle and it doesn’t get easier from here. It only gets harder.”
The teams exchanged leads more than half dozen times in the first half. Mullins senior guard T.J. Fladger nailed a three-pointer from half-court at the buzzer to spark the Auctioneers late surge. D.J. Sanders led Mullins with 11 points at the break hitting three shots from behind the arch. Wolverines guard Naz Johnson matched Sanders with 11 points of his own and multiple shots from distance.