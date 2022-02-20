 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins boys advance to Class 2A playoffs third round
Mullins boys advance to Class 2A playoffs third round

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy said his team’s pair of Class 2A playoff victories went as expected. The Auctioneers followed up their 25-point win over Chesterfield with a much tougher opponent in Woodland Saturday night but managed to advance to the third round with an 81-73 win over Woodland.

“The first one was what you expect from a No. 1 team and this game was definitely what we expected,” Troy said. “We knew we would be basically playing ourselves. We have similar styles and it came down to who could take care of the basketball in the end.”

The Auctioneers out-scored the Wolverines 20-13 after being down 40-39 at halftime. Troy and his squad pushed their lead to nine in the fourth quarter and held-on to host Wade Hampton Thursday, moving one game closer to next Saturday’s lower state final.

“We were able to penetrate their press and convert,” Troy said. “I expected exactly what happen in both of those games. It’s a battle and it doesn’t get easier from here. It only gets harder.”

The teams exchanged leads more than half dozen times in the first half. Mullins senior guard T.J. Fladger nailed a three-pointer from half-court at the buzzer to spark the Auctioneers late surge. D.J. Sanders led Mullins with 11 points at the break hitting three shots from behind the arch. Wolverines guard Naz Johnson matched Sanders with 11 points of his own and multiple shots from distance.

Lamontrey Swinton came up big in the second half for Mullins scoring 12 of his 16 points. Junior guard L.J. Sindab led the Auctioneers with a team-high 21 points and closed with 11 in the final quarter to put the game away. Teammate Malachi Watson added 12 points.

Mullins improves their record to 10-6 on the season.

Tyree Edwards led Woodland with 22 points. The Wolverines end their season at 17-7.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise.

