Mullins boys cruise to victory over Hemingway 92-64

Mullins’ Malachi Watson (22) scored a game-high 22 points in a 92-64 win over Hemingway at home Thursday night.
Mullins’ D.J. Sanders (3) scored 17 points during game action on January 6, 2022.
Mullins guard J.J. Davis (22) shoots a jumper during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2021.
llins L.J. Sindab (2) scores a bucket during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins boys basketball coach Eric Troy on the sidelines during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins’ Sy’Ree Livingston (10) pulls-up for a shot during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins freshman guard Kaylin Davis (4) handles the basketball during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins senior center Nykera Lewis (32) leads the Lady Auctioneers during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022. Lewis scored 10-points in a 43-33 loss.
Mullins guard Janae Gerald (3) and the Lady Auctioneers host Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins senior Marketta Williamson (14) defends during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders perform during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Mullins senior guard Nizail “Flash” Robinson (5) makes his home debut during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2021.
Mullins’ D.J. Sanders (3) drives through the Hemingway defense during game action on January 6, 2022. Sanders scored 16 points in the first half in a 92-64 win.
Mullins guard J.J. Davis (22) makes his home debut during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2021.
Mullins’s Noah Reed (21) passes the basketball during game action against Hemingway on January 6, 2022.
Staff Reports
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 22 points in a 92-64 win over Hemingway at home Thursday night.
Teammate D.J. Sanders scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half. J.J. Davis added 14 points for the Auctioneers along with 12 points from L.J. Sindab and 13 points from Sy’Ree Livingtson.
Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 19 points.
In girls action, Nykera Lewis led Mullins with a team-high 10-points in a 43-33 loss to Hemingway.
Mullins will host Lee Central on Jan. 11 and travel to Andrews on Jan. 14.
