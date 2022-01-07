 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mullins boys cruise to victory over Hemingway 92-64
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins’ Malachi Watson scored a game-high 22 points in a 92-64 win over Hemingway at home Thursday night.

Teammate D.J. Sanders scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half. J.J. Davis added 14 points for the Auctioneers along with 12 points from L.J. Sindab and 13 points from Sy’Ree Livingtson.

Hemingway’s Darrell Jones scored a team-high 19 points.

In girls action, Nykera Lewis led Mullins with a team-high 10-points in a 43-33 loss to Hemingway.

Mullins will host Lee Central on Jan. 11 and travel to Andrews on Jan. 14.

