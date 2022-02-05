 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins boys defense powers 75-35 win over Latta
0 Comments

Mullins boys defense powers 75-35 win over Latta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers applied intense pressure defense applying the clamps on Latta 75-35 at home.

D.J. Sanders scored a game-high 15 points while teammate Johnell Sindab added 14 points. Mullins forward Sy’Ree Livingston also scored in double-figures with 10 points. Malachi Watson and J.J. Davis added nine points each for the Auctioneers.

Mullins jumped out to a 29-10 lead following back-to-back second quarter three-point shots from Davis. The Auctioneers took a commanding 44-23 advantage at halftime.

Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a team-high 10 points.

The win for Mullins (7-5, 4-0) sets up a Monday showdown at Kingstree for the Region 7-2A championship.

In girls action, Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 24 points in a 62-23 win. Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 21 points.

Nykera Davis led Mullins with 18 points.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert