Mullins boys defense powers 75-35 win over Latta

Mullins’ Nizail Robinson (5) and the Auctioneers lockdown Latta in 75-35 win on February 4, 2022.
Mullins guard J.J. Davis (24) prepares to shoot during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
L.J. Sindab (2) scored 14 points in 75-35 win over Latta on February 4, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders perform at halftime during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders perform for the crowd during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
Malachi Watson (22) protects the rim during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
Mullins guard Noah Reed (21) sets up the offense during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
Mullins’ D.J. Sanders (3) scored a game-high 15 points during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers battle region foe Latta home on February 4, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers and Latta Vikings clash on February 4, 2022.
The Latta Vikings visit Mullins on February 4, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders perform during game action against Latta on February 4, 2022.
MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers applied intense pressure defense applying the clamps on Latta 75-35 at home.
D.J. Sanders scored a game-high 15 points while teammate Johnell Sindab added 14 points. Mullins forward Sy’Ree Livingston also scored in double-figures with 10 points. Malachi Watson and J.J. Davis added nine points each for the Auctioneers.
Mullins jumped out to a 29-10 lead following back-to-back second quarter three-point shots from Davis. The Auctioneers took a commanding 44-23 advantage at halftime.
Latta’s D.J. Griffin scored a team-high 10 points.
The win for Mullins (7-5, 4-0) sets up a Monday showdown at Kingstree for the Region 7-2A championship.
In girls action, Latta’s Makayla Legette scored a game-high 24 points in a 62-23 win. Teammate Shawniza Bethea added 21 points.
Nykera Davis led Mullins with 18 points.
