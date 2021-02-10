Mullins boys escape with 58-54 at Andrews

MULLINS, S.C. – With just four conference games to determine at Region 7-2A winner, Mullins earned a much needed victory escaping Andrews on the road 58-54 Tuesday night.

Point guard Quinton Tisdale scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Auctioneers.

The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter. Tisdale and center Malichai Watson helped the Auctioneers rally in the second quarter. Watson added a pair of inside scores while Tisdale knocked down a pair of three point jumpers to give Mullins a 24-20 halftime advantage.

Mullins pushed their lead to 41-30 heading to the final quarter thanks to another pair of treys from Tisdale and defensive effort from forward Deveon Reed forcing four steals in the quarter leading to fastbreak points.

Andrews responded with a run of their own down 50-35 with a little more than six minutes remaining in the game. The Yellow Jackets stormed back to cut the lead 54-51 with 53.8 seconds remaining. Fortunately, Watson cleaned up on an offensive rebound and put-back score with eight second left to put the game away.

Watson Jaden Hayes added eight points each Mullins.

The Auctioneers (5-1, 1-0) will host Latta Friday at 6 p.m.