Mullins boys escape with 58-54 at Andrews

Mullins Deveon Reed (12) chases after the loose ball after forcing a turnover during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins guard Quinton Tisdale (3) scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Auctioneers to a 58-54 win at Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins center Malachai Watson (22) posts up for a score during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins’ Tyriek Hayes (24) boxes out for a rebound during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins’ Savion Campbell (23) looks for a pass during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Jaden Hayes (10) drives to hoop for Mullins during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins’ D.J. Sanders (20) passes basketball during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins’ Quinton Tisdale (3) puts up a shot for Mullins during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
Mullins held off Andrews on the road 58-54 on February 9, 2021.
Mullins’ L.J. Sindab (2) shoots the basketball during game action against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
The Andrews Yellow Jackets hosts the Mullins Auctioneers in region 7-2A action Tuesday night.
The Mullins Auctioneers hit the court against Andrews on February 9, 2021.
MULLINS, S.C. – With just four conference games to determine at Region 7-2A winner, Mullins earned a much needed victory escaping Andrews on the road 58-54 Tuesday night.
Point guard Quinton Tisdale scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Auctioneers.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the first quarter. Tisdale and center Malichai Watson helped the Auctioneers rally in the second quarter. Watson added a pair of inside scores while Tisdale knocked down a pair of three point jumpers to give Mullins a 24-20 halftime advantage.
Mullins pushed their lead to 41-30 heading to the final quarter thanks to another pair of treys from Tisdale and defensive effort from forward Deveon Reed forcing four steals in the quarter leading to fastbreak points.
Andrews responded with a run of their own down 50-35 with a little more than six minutes remaining in the game. The Yellow Jackets stormed back to cut the lead 54-51 with 53.8 seconds remaining. Fortunately, Watson cleaned up on an offensive rebound and put-back score with eight second left to put the game away.
Watson Jaden Hayes added eight points each Mullins.
The Auctioneers (5-1, 1-0) will host Latta Friday at 6 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!