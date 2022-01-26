Mullins boys outlast rival Marion 64-62

MARION, S.C. – A steal and score from Nizail “Flash” Robinson in the final 27 seconds helped give Mullins a 64-62 win on the road against rival Marion Tuesday night.
Mullins led for three quarters of the game until a bucket from Marion’s Zy Moody tied the score 47-47 with 3:26 to go in the game. Jalik Lester followed with a three-pointer to give the Swamp Foxes their first lead 54-53 with 2:08 remaining. However, Mullins came up with a crucial steal on the inbounds pass for a score and retaking the lead with a put-back from D.J. Sanders with 40 seconds left in the game. Sanders led the Auctioneers with 11 points along with 11 points from forward Mizion Grooms in his first game back with the team.
Mullins coach Eric Troy said he was happy with the way his team fought for the victory after a two-week layoff.
“It was just heart and hustle,” Troy said. “We have a lot of things we need to fix but it took athleticism, heart and hustle. Marion exposed us tonight with some things we thought we had under control but we don’t. It was a great effort and great game.”
Mullins will now follow winning their first region game of the season by closing out with games at Lee Central and Kingstree along with home games against Andrews on Feb. 1, Latta on Feb. 4 and the season finale against Marion on Feb. 10.
“Being at home is always a plus but I think we should be able to play the same everywhere we go,” Troy said.
The Auctioneers now have their full complement of players on the roster and the depth worked to their advantage in an intense defensive match-up that included multiple blocked shots. Sanders’ gave his team a lift catching a rebound off the rim and slam dunking with two-hands while teammate L.J. Sindab scored seven points and ended the first half with a dunk to give Mullins a 27-20 advantage.
Marion outscored Mullins in the second half with Jamorious Wilson leading the way 11 points and six blocks while Gabe Cusack scored a game-high 13 points. Teammates Jalik Lester and Omar Epps added 12 points each.
Marion coach Andy Bostick and his squad now look to rebound after a 3-1 start to region play.
“We’re going to be good we just got to make our free throws,” Bostick said. “That was a deciding factor, free throws and turnovers. That’s on me as a coach and getting them prepared in practice and letting them know that these are things that cost us games.”
Bostick said he feels good about his team play on the season.
“I don’t think nobody expected us to do as well as we did having a very young team in a rebuilding process,” he said. “I’m very proud of these kids. Mullins played a good game.”
Marion will close out the regular season with road games at Andrews, Lee Central and Mullins. The Swamp Foxes hosts Kingstree on Feb. 1 and Latta on Feb. 7.
In girls action, Maliyah Williams and Yazmie Howard combined for 28 points to help the Marion Lady Swamp Foxes cruise to a 75-19 win. Nykera Lewis led Mullins with six points along with six points from Jada Davis.