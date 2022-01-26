Mullins boys outlast rival Marion 64-62

“Being at home is always a plus but I think we should be able to play the same everywhere we go,” Troy said.

The Auctioneers now have their full complement of players on the roster and the depth worked to their advantage in an intense defensive match-up that included multiple blocked shots. Sanders’ gave his team a lift catching a rebound off the rim and slam dunking with two-hands while teammate L.J. Sindab scored seven points and ended the first half with a dunk to give Mullins a 27-20 advantage.

Marion outscored Mullins in the second half with Jamorious Wilson leading the way 11 points and six blocks while Gabe Cusack scored a game-high 13 points. Teammates Jalik Lester and Omar Epps added 12 points each.

Marion coach Andy Bostick and his squad now look to rebound after a 3-1 start to region play.

“We’re going to be good we just got to make our free throws,” Bostick said. “That was a deciding factor, free throws and turnovers. That’s on me as a coach and getting them prepared in practice and letting them know that these are things that cost us games.”

Bostick said he feels good about his team play on the season.