Mullins boys’ season ends 64-51 against Wade Hampton
Mullins boys’ season ends 64-51 against Wade Hampton

MULLINS, S.C. – Brendon Brantley and Robert Clark combined to hit five three-point shots for the Wade Hampton Red Devils to outscore Mullins 21-11 in the third quarter in route to a 64-51 win to advance to the Class 2A lower state final Thursday night.

Mullins guards L.J. Sindab and T.J. Fladger combined for 23 points in the first half to give Mullins a 29-28 lead.

A fourth quarter score from Nizail Robinson cut the Mullins deficit down to 52-48 with four minutes remaining but Wade Hampton held-on with guard Jamian Risher scoring six of his team-high 11 points in the final quarter.

Sindab led Mullins with 18 points while Fladger added 16 points. Robinson added six point for the Auctioneers ending their season 10-7.

