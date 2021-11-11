Mullins girl runs with the boys on youth football team

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department organized just one football team this season and on that squad is a speedy 12-year old girl named Breanna Ford.

“I never seen it before,” coach Brian Davis said. “She works just as hard as the boys if not harder. I tell the boys when they’re out there to protect her like a sister.”

Davis, a Marion police officer, knows talent when he sees it. He was a star athlete for the Creek Bridge Warriors football program and selected to the North-South all star game. He’s been coaching youth football for eight years.

“She is a natural athlete,” Davis said. “If she ever gets the edge on you she is gone. She has that speed you can’t teach.”

Ford scored five touchdowns and rushed for more than 300 yards on just 12 carries in five games, including a 60-yarder last week in the season finale win against Green Sea Floyds. She had her own play and formation, taking snaps along with a few hits along the way.

“She’s been tackled and slammed down but gets up ready to run again,” Davis said.

It’s just her second year of playing organize football, she said. Ford took an interest in the game when she was eight years old playing in Lake View.