Mullins girl runs with the boys on youth football team

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Recreation Department organized just one football team this season and on that squad is a speedy 12-year old girl named Breanna Ford.
“I never seen it before,” coach Brian Davis said. “She works just as hard as the boys if not harder. I tell the boys when they’re out there to protect her like a sister.”
Davis, a Marion police officer, knows talent when he sees it. He was a star athlete for the Creek Bridge Warriors football program and selected to the North-South all star game. He’s been coaching youth football for eight years.
“She is a natural athlete,” Davis said. “If she ever gets the edge on you she is gone. She has that speed you can’t teach.”
Ford scored five touchdowns and rushed for more than 300 yards on just 12 carries in five games, including a 60-yarder last week in the season finale win against Green Sea Floyds. She had her own play and formation, taking snaps along with a few hits along the way.
“She’s been tackled and slammed down but gets up ready to run again,” Davis said.
It’s just her second year of playing organize football, she said. Ford took an interest in the game when she was eight years old playing in Lake View.
“It’s been good,” she said of how much fun she had on the season. “I enjoyed myself.”
Foxworth’s mother Sierra Foxworth said her daughter loves to play sports.
“”She’s a tomboy and never been into girly stuff,” she said. “No baby dolls or cheerleading. She has two brothers she plays with and a baby sister that will be just as tough.”
Foxworth said it’s a willingness to try anything that has been a key to growing as an athlete.
“Her sport is basketball but she can dominate in anything,” Foxworth said. “I’m running with her. She can pretty much do it all.”
Although Ford said she enjoyed her time on the field, it’s her final run on the field as she plans to move on to focus on basketball. The lefty shooter trains daily, she said.
“I plan to play for Mullins basketball,” Ford said.