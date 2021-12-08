 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins girls basketball debuts young team in opener with Conway
0 Comments

Mullins girls basketball debuts young team in opener with Conway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins girls basketball coach Myron Gerald has enjoyed a great run with his Lady Auctioneers. He now will be running with his youngest team to ever hit the court. Mullins opened the season with five middle school players in their 51-19 loss to Conway Tuesday night.

“There will be a lot of growing pains but we will get there,” Gerald said. “There were a few bright spots tonight and I’m very enthused by the progress that they are making.”

Gerald, the 2017 Morning News Coach of the Year won a state championship and made three straight appearances. He now looks forward to working his new group of players and improving with every game.

“Every day is going to be a plus and we do have two seniors that will be asked to lead,” he said. “They never been in this position before but we will all do this together. It’s going to be interesting and not something that we are accustomed to but I have will have to get use to the fact that we are going to get better.”

One of those middle school players is seventh grader JeKenna Baccus. Point guard Mearrah Burroughs is another newcomer. Freshmen Kaylin Davis, Ja’Sya Gilchrist and Janae Gerald return after playing significant minutes last season.

Center Nykera Lewis and guard Marketta Williamson are the lone seniors on the team. Lewis led the team with seven points in the game.

In boys action, Conway cruised to a 79-41 win over Mullins. The Tigers pounded the Auctioneers on the offensive glass and were overwhelming on defense forcing 36 turnovers.

Elijah Huffman scored a game-high 16 points for Conway.

Mullins’ T.J. Frazier and D.J. Sanders scored a team-high eight points.

The Auctioneers return home against Dillon on Dec. 16.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Jeremy Lin for continuing to play in China

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt
Sports News

Lake View Lady Wild Gators on title hunt

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View girls basketball coach Larry Inman and the Lady Wild Gators have steadily improved and grown as a team since their run to the SCHSL Class A lower-state finals in 2019, earning him Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year. Lake View opened the season with a 63-23 win at Marion Wednesday night as they look to not only win a fourth consecutive region title but also contend for a state championship.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert