Mullins girls basketball debuts young team in opener with Conway

MULLINS, S.C. — Mullins girls basketball coach Myron Gerald has enjoyed a great run with his Lady Auctioneers. He now will be running with his youngest team to ever hit the court. Mullins opened the season with five middle school players in their 51-19 loss to Conway Tuesday night.

“There will be a lot of growing pains but we will get there,” Gerald said. “There were a few bright spots tonight and I’m very enthused by the progress that they are making.”

Gerald, the 2017 Morning News Coach of the Year won a state championship and made three straight appearances. He now looks forward to working his new group of players and improving with every game.

“Every day is going to be a plus and we do have two seniors that will be asked to lead,” he said. “They never been in this position before but we will all do this together. It’s going to be interesting and not something that we are accustomed to but I have will have to get use to the fact that we are going to get better.”

One of those middle school players is seventh grader JeKenna Baccus. Point guard Mearrah Burroughs is another newcomer. Freshmen Kaylin Davis, Ja’Sya Gilchrist and Janae Gerald return after playing significant minutes last season.