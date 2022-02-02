 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins girls earn first win of season over Andrews 41-37
0 Comments

Mullins girls earn first win of season over Andrews 41-37

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Lady Auctioneers senior forward Nykera Williams scored a game-high 18 points in a 41-37 win over Andrews Tuesday night.

Teammate Jada Davis added nine points along with six points from Mearrah Burroughs to help the team earn their first win on the season.

Mullins was down 34-33 with three minutes remaining in the game when Lewis gave the Lady Aucs the lead with an inside score then followed up with another put-back bucket in the paint to pull away.

In boys action, Mullins wasted little time running away with a 21-7 first quarter run and 32-15 halftime advantage on the Yellow Jackets.

Junior shooting guard Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 24 points to help the Auctioneers cruise to a 60-35 win. Malachi Watson added 10 points for the Auctioneers along with eight points from D.J. Sanders.

Mullins hosts Latta Friday night then a showdown at Kingstree on Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Washington Football Team is now officially the Washington Commanders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert