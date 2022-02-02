Mullins girls earn first win of season over Andrews 41-37

Mullins seventh grade guard Mearrah Burroughs (11) shoots from the baseline during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mullins’ D.J. Sanders (3) finishes a slam during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022. Mullins won 60-35.
Mullins freshman guard Kaylin Davis (4) defends Andrews’ Megan Thompson during game action on February 1, 2022.
Mullins’ Jada Davis (20) drives to the hoop for a score during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mullins senior center Nykera Lewis (32) scored a game-high 18 points in a 41-37 win over Andrews at home on February 1, 2022.
Mullins guard J.J. Davis (24) puts up a shot for a score during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mullins’ Nizail Robinson (5) applies pressure defense during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Sy’Ree Livingston (10) pulls up for a jumper during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Kaylin Davis (4) leads the break for Mullins during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mullins guard T.J. Fladger (4) prepares to make a move during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mullins guard Jada Davis (20) dribbles down the court during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
Mearrah Burroughs (11) scores a bucket for Mullins during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
The Mullins Auctioneers cheerleaders take it to the floor for a routine during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
The Mullins Lady Auctioneers celebrate a win over Andrews at home on February 1, 2022.
Mullins’ Amir Grant (21) eyes a three-point shot during game action against Andrews on February 1, 2022.
MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Lady Auctioneers senior forward Nykera Williams scored a game-high 18 points in a 41-37 win over Andrews Tuesday night.
Teammate Jada Davis added nine points along with six points from Mearrah Burroughs to help the team earn their first win on the season.
Mullins was down 34-33 with three minutes remaining in the game when Lewis gave the Lady Aucs the lead with an inside score then followed up with another put-back bucket in the paint to pull away.
In boys action, Mullins wasted little time running away with a 21-7 first quarter run and 32-15 halftime advantage on the Yellow Jackets.
Junior shooting guard Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 24 points to help the Auctioneers cruise to a 60-35 win. Malachi Watson added 10 points for the Auctioneers along with eight points from D.J. Sanders.
Mullins hosts Latta Friday night then a showdown at Kingstree on Monday.
