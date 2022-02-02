Mullins girls earn first win of season over Andrews 41-37

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Lady Auctioneers senior forward Nykera Williams scored a game-high 18 points in a 41-37 win over Andrews Tuesday night.

Teammate Jada Davis added nine points along with six points from Mearrah Burroughs to help the team earn their first win on the season.

Mullins was down 34-33 with three minutes remaining in the game when Lewis gave the Lady Aucs the lead with an inside score then followed up with another put-back bucket in the paint to pull away.

In boys action, Mullins wasted little time running away with a 21-7 first quarter run and 32-15 halftime advantage on the Yellow Jackets.

Junior shooting guard Johnell Sindab scored a team-high 24 points to help the Auctioneers cruise to a 60-35 win. Malachi Watson added 10 points for the Auctioneers along with eight points from D.J. Sanders.

Mullins hosts Latta Friday night then a showdown at Kingstree on Monday.

