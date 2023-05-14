MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullins High School announced on social media that Marc Lowery will be the Auctioneers' new football coach. He replaces John Williams, who resigned earlier this year.
“I am honored to be the next Head Football Coach at Mullins High School," Lowery stated. "First, I would like to thank all the players and coaches that have helped make me the coach I am today. I have had the pleasure of working with some incredible people both on and off the field. It has been a blessing professionally and personally to be part of the building process of the Carolina Forest Community and schools from day one. The Carolina Forest area will always hold a huge part of my heart.
"Second, I am excited about the plan I have in place to build a championship caliber program at Mullins," he added. "I look forward to helping build a quality program of which the players, school, and community can be proud of.”