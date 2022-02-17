 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mullins rolls over Chesterfield 74-49 in opening round of Class 2A playoffs
0 Comments

Mullins rolls over Chesterfield 74-49 in opening round of Class 2A playoffs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers rolled to a 74-49 win over Chesterfield in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Thursday night.

Senior guard Nazail Robinson scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Auctioneers. Teammate T.J. Fladger added 12 points along with 11 points from L.J. Sindab and 10 points from Malachi Watson.

Mullins (9-6) jumped out to a 39-15 lead by halftime. The Auctioneers extended their advantage to 30 points in the fourth quarter with Fladger hitting a three-pointer for 62-31 lead with five minutes remaining.

Adrico Thompson led Chesterfield with 12 points to end the Rams season at 8-13.

Mullins advances to host Saturday’s second round game against Woodland at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert