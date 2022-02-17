Mullins rolls over Chesterfield 74-49 in opening round of Class 2A playoffs

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers rolled to a 74-49 win over Chesterfield in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Thursday night.

Senior guard Nazail Robinson scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Auctioneers. Teammate T.J. Fladger added 12 points along with 11 points from L.J. Sindab and 10 points from Malachi Watson.

Mullins (9-6) jumped out to a 39-15 lead by halftime. The Auctioneers extended their advantage to 30 points in the fourth quarter with Fladger hitting a three-pointer for 62-31 lead with five minutes remaining.

Adrico Thompson led Chesterfield with 12 points to end the Rams season at 8-13.

Mullins advances to host Saturday’s second round game against Woodland at 7 p.m.

