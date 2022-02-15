Mullins’ Sindab, Troy lead Region 7-2A honors

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins junior shooting guard Johnell “L.J.” Sindab is named the Region 7-2A Player of the Year while Auctioneers head coach Eric Troy receives the coach of the year award.

Sindab averaged 17 points along with 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. Troy led Mullins to first place finish in region at 5-1 and 8-6 overall.

Mullins junior guard Demitrius “D.J.” Sanders earns second team all-region averaging 10.5 ppg, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. Senior center Malachi Watson earned third team all-region honors averaging .5 ppg and 5.8 rebounds. Sophomore forward Sy’Ree Livingston received honorable mention posting 7.3 points and six rebounds per game.

Mullins girls senior center Nykera Lewis was the lone selection for the all-region team.

Four Marion Lady Swamp Foxes basketball players were named to the all-region team. Senior guard Yazmie Howard led the team with 10.8 points per game as they head into the playoffs with a 12-7 overall record and 8-1 in region play. Forward Miracle Samuels averaged 10 rebounds per game while freshman guard Jadae Davis led the team with 5.2 steals per game. Senior guard Destiny Allen averaged seven rebounds and 4.8 steals per game.