Mullins to face rival Marion for region title following 61-48 win over Kingstree

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers defeated Kingstree in their home finale Monday night 61-48. The win for head coach Eric Troy and his squad sets up a showdown at rival Marion for the Region 7-2A championship on Wednesday night.

“We’re really beat up and going through a lot,” Troy said. “That five or six week layover left us stagnant and then coming right back to play.”

Sophomore guard L.J. Sindab led the Auctioneers with a game-high 27 points. Sindab scored six in the opening quarter along with eight points from center Malichai Watson to give Mullins an early 29-16 lead.

Sindab nailed a three pointer with one minute remaining in the second quarter to increase the Mullins a scoring advantage at halftime 38-20.

The Auctioneer continued to roll in third quarter as Savion Campball’s inside score with the foul to complete a three-point play made it 48-31 Mullins at the 2:49 mark.

However, the Jaguars responded by cutting the deficit 54-44 heading into the fourth quarter. Kingstree continued to cut into lead in the final frame trimming it down to eight points with 3:31 remaining. Jaden Hayes counted for Mullins with a pull-up jumper to put the game back to a double-digit advantage and secure the win.