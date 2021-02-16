Mullins to face rival Marion for region title following 61-48 win over Kingstree

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Auctioneers defeated Kingstree in their home finale Monday night 61-48. The win for head coach Eric Troy and his squad sets up a showdown at rival Marion for the Region 7-2A championship on Wednesday night.
“We’re really beat up and going through a lot,” Troy said. “That five or six week layover left us stagnant and then coming right back to play.”
Sophomore guard L.J. Sindab led the Auctioneers with a game-high 27 points. Sindab scored six in the opening quarter along with eight points from center Malichai Watson to give Mullins an early 29-16 lead.
Sindab nailed a three pointer with one minute remaining in the second quarter to increase the Mullins a scoring advantage at halftime 38-20.
The Auctioneer continued to roll in third quarter as Savion Campball’s inside score with the foul to complete a three-point play made it 48-31 Mullins at the 2:49 mark.
However, the Jaguars responded by cutting the deficit 54-44 heading into the fourth quarter. Kingstree continued to cut into lead in the final frame trimming it down to eight points with 3:31 remaining. Jaden Hayes counted for Mullins with a pull-up jumper to put the game back to a double-digit advantage and secure the win.
“Basically we’re blowing leads,” Troy said. “We’re up but having to hang on to keep from losing the game. We have to match the other team’s energy.”
Watson finished the night with 12 points while Tisdale and Hayes added nine points each along with five points from Campbell.
Mullins (7-1, 3-0) now gets ready to determine at Region 7-2A winner against a familiar foe returning to Class 2A after winning their last two region championships in Class 3A.
“We have to approach it the same way we approach every game,” Troy said. “We rely on our heart and our unity. We just have to play hard. We don’t have experience and make a lot of mistakes but this team hates losing and plays to win.”
Troy said playing through a COVID-19 pandemic season that cost the team games and valuable practice time has been a journey handled well by his team.
“We had a 14-man roster at the beginning of the season and we got down under nine players and picked up two more from junior varsity,” he said. “I love that it has been the next man up.”