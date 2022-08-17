Mullins' youth movement continues

MULLINS, S.C. – Mullins Auctioneers coach John Williams said the team continues to rely on underclassmen heading into their home opener against Latta on Aug. 19.

Mullins then travels for a pair of road games at Lake View and Green Sea Floyds. Those opening weeks will be a welcomed introduction to the game for a squad that’s played just 11 games in the past two seasons going 2-9.

“We’re real young,” Williams said. “We got a lot of ninth and tenth graders that never played. It’s going to take them a little while to get some experience and for us to get going. I suspect as the season goes along we will get better.”

Williams said the players got their first lesson in a scrimmage with teams at Cheraw. He said it feels good to have an opportunity to play a full schedule of games after the challenges of COVID-19 protocols.

“The best part is that we’ve been able to practice all summer,” he said. “The last two years we haven’t been able to do anything. Camp has been going pretty good and the kids are into it practicing hard and giving it all they got.”

The Auctioneers will look to fill holes on both sides of the ball, losing star safety Nizail Robinson and running back Martinez Brewton. However the team brings back team captain Sy’Ree Livingston for his junior season at quarterback and safety. Williams said he intends to get the ball in the hands of his impact player in a variety of ways.

OFFENSE

Livingston stars for the Auctioneers offense with a strong arm and bruising run style with the ability to use his 6-foot-3 inch frame to gain yards rushing or receiving. He threw for 709 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

“He is going to be super,” Williams said. “You give him some blocking and he is going to be super. We’re going to put in a few things for him. I’d love to have 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards passing.”

Livingston’s cousin Xavier Legette rushed for more than 1,800 yards at quarterback his senior for the Auctioneers in 2018 before joining the University of South Carolina Gamecocks at wide receiver.

“He’s got the quickness Xavier has just not as fast but he’s a lot tougher running the football,” Williams said.

Mullins will feature a freshman at running back in the speedster Justin Reaves. The expectations are high for the newcomer after he led the Auctioneers 4x100 meter relay team to the state finals as an eighth grader.

“Right now he is still learning,” Williams said. “It’s a big jump from middle school to varsity. He’s coming along and getting tougher. We expect a lot from him by the middle of the season.”

Senior Malik Brockett will also see carries at running back. The Auctioneers will be without top wide receiver L.J. Sindab his senior year but feature several skill position players that can produce. Senior Dorian Smith is the team’s playmaker while fellow seniors Treyveon Gause, Amir Grant, Tyshawnta Davis, Taymore Owens and Zayan Grant all add quick, shifty slot receivers and backs to the fold.

Freshman Kanazzion Bethea is being developed as the program’s next quarterback and will get his reps early and often.

“We’re going to groom him for next year,” Williams said. “He’s the future and we hope that he can come along this year and get some snaps in. I would like to play Sy’Ree some at wide receiver this year too.”

Developing offensive linemen has been a focus for the team. Sophomores Kion Cribb, Jamell Crawford, Lonnie Alston and junior A’Jourian Hayes are the core group. Sophomores Kaleb Jones and Nigel Smith will add depth.

“The future is bright,” Williams said. “I expect Alston to make that jump and be all-region this year.”

DEFENSE

Mullins will look to sophomore linebacker Williams Boateng along with Brockett and Alston to get to the football. Zayan Grant will also get some experience at linebacker.

“Brockett played good to start our first scrimmage,” Williams said.

The defensive line will feature a platoon of players rotating. Elijah Waters and Krishawn Jones should add depth to the position with Hayes at defensive tackle.